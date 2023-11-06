Kyle Richards is setting the record straight after sparking divorce rumors herself by mistake.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke out about her relationship status with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky during a special episode of Watch What Happens Live!, recorded during BravoCon 2023.

During the episode, Richards explained how she inadvertently said she and Umansky were getting divorced while speaking to reporters on the carpet at BravoCon, which she stressed was not the case.

"I misspoke on the carpet today. Two times I had to correct someone when they said 'divorce.' I said, 'separated' and then I went and said it, and then it went everywhere," Richards said. "So that was my bad."

According to Richards, she and Umansky are "still amicable" amid their split.

Richard also said during the episode that she doesn't think her marriage failed, simply because she and Umansky have separated.

"I still consider my marriage with Maurico a success," Richards shared. "We're still a love story, and I love him very much."

Over the weekend, Richards also spoke with ET's Brice Sander, where she echoed similar sentiments about her and Umansky's current relationship.

"All I know is we love each other. We still live under the same roof and we both want the best for each other," Richards said. "I am so happy that it is amicable right now and I hope it stays that way," noting that she and Umansky are "Just taking it a day at a time and putting our family first."

The RHOBH star also explained that she initially hid her relationship problems from the reality TV cameras because she and Umansky were still figuring it out privately.

"I didn't know how to navigate it in my own life, let alone with the cameras. So I think there is a lot of confusion in the beginning, like what is really going on?" Richards told ET's Brice Sander. "People want to create a whole drama and all that -- but clearly I was going through a hard time. I seem a little angry, upset, which I was."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo. For more BravoCon 2023 coverage, check out the stories below.

