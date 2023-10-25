Kyle Richards is not happy about recent romance rumors linking her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, to his Dancing With the Stars pro partner, Emma Slater.

Richards sat down with Andy Cohen on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live! where she addressed recently published photos showing Umansky and Slater holding hands while walking down the street after having dinner together in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"I was taken aback," a flustered Richards admitted. "Yes, that was very hard to see. It hurt my feelings."

While Richards said that holding hands isn't necessarily proof that her estranged husband has sparked a romance with his dance partner, she feels it indicates a certain level of interest.

"I don't know if anything has happened yet, but obviously there's something there," Richards said.

After plenty of speculation on the status of his marriage to Richards, Umansky shared an update with ET following DWTS' Latin Night earlier this month.

"The reality is... we are officially separated, but we're not throwing in the towel," he explained. "We're fighting for this. We've been married for 27 years, 26 amazing years. Kyle is my best friend, she's an amazing human, I love her... And marriages go through difficult times, sometimes, and that's what we're dealing with right now."

Speaking with Cohen on Wednesday, Richard said of the hand-holding photos, "Listen, I love him very much, and we are amicable, but [seeing] that really did hurt me."

She also confirmed that her recent decision to remove her Instagram posts supporting him on DWTS did stem from seeing those pictures.

"But, I also voted for him," Richards added.

Looking back at their marriage, Richards said, "My husband and I were very, very happy... and we had an amazing marriage for a very long time."

While Richards admitted that the decision to separate "originated from me," she shared how much she cared for her husband, and how proud she is of how their kids are handling the situation.

When the news first came out, it was really, really devastating... but now they are much better and they are really strong," Richards shared. "I could not be more proud of them. They are amazing human beings."

Umansky and Richards are parents to daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well as Richards' 34-year-old daughter, Farrah Brittany, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

Umansky told ET earlier this month that, while the split has been challenging, "There's a lot of pieces of this thing that have actually made the family a little closer... There is a silver lining."

"My daughters are actually very pleased that we're having a lot more real, open conversations with the family," Umansky said. "They are appreciative of that."

Umansky and Slater, meanwhile, were spotted holding hands after a dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on Sunday, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Umansky, 53, and Slater, 34, were also spotted inside the restaurant by a witness who claimed to Page Six that they shared kisses while seated at the bar for dinner.

However, a source tells ET that "Mauricio and Emma just had dinner. They are friends."

