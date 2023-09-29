Mauricio Umansky is offering some clarity on the state of his marriage with Kyle Richards. The 53-year-old real estate broker opened up during an episode of The Agency Dallas' The Red Mic Podcast, addressing speculation that he could have planted reports of trouble in the couple's relationship.

"Man, I am not going to destroy my life to put a plant in the news so that people can get more entertainment," he replied, calling the reports "an absolute blow."

"We were dealing with our own things kind of super quietly, internally, just on our own issues," he explained. "We're not separated, we're not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff. We're still dealing with our marriage."

He continued, "We've been married 27 years now together. And it's been an amazing 27 years, and it's been a difficult, you know -- it's been an amazing 26 years and it's been a difficult one year."

Umansky went on to say that he and the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star "are blessed" to have had so many happy years without any trouble creeping in until now.

"We did not have a bad year," he said. "I know most marriages have, you know, bad months, bad weeks, bad years."

Umansky's comments come shortly after he made his debut on ABC's Dancing With the Stars on Monday, where he and pro partner Emma Slater earned a score of 15 for their jive, set to "I Ain't Worried" by OneRepublic.

Richards was among those showing her support for Umansky's turn in the ballroom, attending the live taping along with the couple's 27-year-old daughter, Alexia, and posting a call to action on Instagram for fans to vote for his performance. Richards and Umansky are also parents to 23-year-old Sophia and 15-year-old Portia, as well as Richards' 34-year-old daughter, Farrah Brittany, whom she shares with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

ABC/Andrew Eccles

Despite facing difficulties, the couple has emphasized the amicable nature of their current situation. Umansky recently told ET that fans will "100 percent" see the entire family during the season to support his journey.

"You know, we're hanging in there, we're working through all of our things, which everybody knows about, and we're just taking it day by day," Umansky said of his relationship with Richards. "We're trying not to let the press influence us and all of the social media and all of the stuff that's going on. So we're trying to just ignore that and figure that ourselves."

"I can tell you we are both happy," he added.

As for the upcoming Dancing With the Stars season, Umansky said that he hopes audiences will enjoy what he and the rest of the cast bring to the competition. "I hope that they get invested in my journey and in our journey together, and the way we will approach the season and all of the dances, I'm very excited about it."

