Kyle Richards' husband is reacting to her playing Morgan Wade's love interest in the country singer's music video for "Fall in Love With Me," which dropped Thursday.

Mauricio Umansky took to Instagram shortly after the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the singer posted a snippet of the music video, and the real estate mogul used three fire emojis followed by "so good" to describe how he feels about it all. Richards and Wade's fans reacted similarly, but it's Umansky's praise that's drawing plenty of attention on the heels of his separation from Richards after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Directed by David McClister, the video features a candy-coated, camp fantasy of what happens when an intriguing new person moves in next door. Richards can be seen spying on Wade from the window as she plans out how to make the country singer fall in love with her. Wade returns the favor, watching Richards as she works out in high heels.

Also in the video is a steamy scene in which the women take a bath together, feed each other fruit and whipped cream while clad in lingerie, and have several near-kisses.

Morgan Wade / Instagram

Wade and Richards have denied there's a romantic component to their friendship, with the singer telling 103.5 KISS FM, "It's been a lot. It's weird. It's strange. I'm like, 'Just leave me alone.' Now it's just, like, whatever. We're good friends and it's funny."

"We made this really sweet video and it's nice to be able to bring light to a same-sex relationship in country music," Wade, 28, added. "I'm not mad about that. I've met a lot of people that are excited about that and I'm like, 'If we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I'm gonna do it.'"

Late last month, Richards opened up about her rocky marriage during an Amazon Live event while sharing that she and Umansky are separated but living under the same roof. She noted that, after reports surfaced that they were separated, she felt they had to "quickly write a statement" admitting that they'd had a "tough year."

In that statement, Richards and Umansky underscored that "any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," something the Bravo star reiterated during her Amazon Live.

"We made a point to say that divorce is not being discussed," Richards said of her and Umansky's statement, before reflecting on the struggle of going through marital woes so publicly.

"It's weird to have to acknowledge to millions of strangers that you're having problems," she said. "It would be nice to be able to work through issues in your life without everybody kind of watching and weighing in on it, but when that article came out we didn't really have the choice, so that's why we wrote that on our Instagram and posted that."

Richards, Umansky and their daughters -- Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 -- "all felt better" after that statement was released, the RHOBH star said, because "so many people were speculating and making up stories and it was just getting out of control."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kyle Richards on Rumors About Her Marriage and Upcoming Season of 'RHOBH' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Seduce Each Other in New Music Video

Morgan Wade Wants Kyle Richards Video to Bring Light to Same-Sex Love

Kyle Richards Plays Morgan Wade’s Love Interest in New Music Video

Kyle Richards Discusses Mauricio Umansky Split and If They'll Divorce

Related Gallery