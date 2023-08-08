Morgan Wade says she’s using the speculation surrounding her and Kyle Richards' relationship to bring awareness to same-sex relationships in country music.

Days after the country singer and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poked fun at talk of their relationship, Wade revealed why the romance rumors bothered her at first.

"It's been a lot," the 28-year-old singer told 103.5 Kiss FM during Lollapalooza in Chicago. "It's weird, it's strange. I'm like, 'Just leave me alone.' Now it's just, like, whatever. We're good friends and it's funny."

However, the musician admits she didn't love the attention at first.

"At first, I was not looking at it that way because you wake up one morning and it's like all this stuff about you on the Internet, and I'm not used to that at all," Wade continued. "I'm not a reality television star. I like to be left alone and write music."

"We made this really sweet video and it's nice to be able to bring light to a same-sex relationship in country music," the singer explained. "I'm not mad about that. I've met a lot of people that are excited about that and I'm like, 'If we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I'm gonna do it.'"

On Friday, the country singer announced on Instagram that the 54-year-old reality star will star in the new music video for her song, "Fall in Love With Me."

"'Fall in Love with Me' is out as of midnight and the video drops next week. The internet asked and @kylerichards18 and I delivered. ;)," she wrote alongside a video of the two discussing how they connected and why they did the video together.

Last month, Page Six obtained a video of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in West Hollywood, where she is asked about Wade. She noted the two "are very good friends." When someone asked her if it's just rumors that she's in a relationship with Wade, Richards replied, "Yes."

But the paparazzi proved relentless, asking her about their matching tattoos -- a heart -- on that finger.

"We have matching tattoos, too," Richards shot back, while pointing at Teddi Mellencamp, who was with her at the time. "[Wade's] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with."

Richards and Wade's friendship has blossomed over the last year or so, as is evident on Instagram. Even Wade's ex-girlfriend, Kady Cannon, recently told Page Six she felt some type of way about Wade and Richards' close bond.

"The only people who can speak on Morgan and Kyle's relationship or friendship or whatever you wanna call it -- and to whatever degree that is -- are Morgan and Kyle, and that's it," said Cannon, who dated Wade for nearly a year.

Last month, during an Amazon Live, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hillsstar addressed the status of her relationship with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, weeks after news broke of the couple's separation.

Richards noted that after reports surfaced that she and Umansky were separated but living under the same roof, she and her husband of 27 years felt that they had to "quickly write a statement" admitting that they'd had a "rough year." However, the couple denied they're getting divorced.

A source told ET at the time, "Kyle and Mauricio have been struggling in their relationship. Their problems aren’t new. They had been spending time apart and doing their own things, but they have been trying to make things work."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separate After 27 Years of Marriage This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kyle Richards Discusses Mauricio Umansky Split and If They'll Divorce

Kyle Richards Reflects on 1 Year of Sobriety: 'I Listened to My Heart'

Kyle Richards Plays Morgan Wade’s Love Interest in New Music Video

Kyle Richards Denies She Is Dating Morgan Wade Amid Marriage Woes

Country Singer Morgan Wade to Undergo Preventative Double Mastectomy

Related Gallery