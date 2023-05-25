Morgan Wade has made an important health decision. The 28-year-old singer recently shared on Instagram that she'll soon undergo a double mastectomy after discovering that she has a mutation of her RAD51D gene.

Wade wrote in her post that people with the gene mutation have a 10 to 20 percent lifetime risk for ovarian cancer, and a 20 to 40 percent lifetime risk for breast cancer.

"I'll go in depth later, but I was diagnosed with the #rad51d gene a while back," she wrote. "In November I'll undergo a double mastectomy as a preventative. As always appreciate you all."

In the comments of her post, Wade reiterated her thanks to her supporters and addressed people who were "upset" by her decision.

"Thank you all so much for the love. I feel so blessed to have so much support," she wrote. "To those of you who are upset (I don't understand why) that I am taking preventative measures -- please don't waste your time. I want a long healthy life. That's why I'm doing this."

"I am not excited to chop off parts of my body. I am not excited to be laying in a bed for a bit recovering. But I am happy to know that after November I will have peace of mind," she added. "I am in the hands of a great doctor / plastic surgeon. I am thankful for detecting this now. Much love to you all."

Wade first revealed her decision in an interview with Page Six, telling the outlet that she got the news last year while performing in Europe.

"My mom had it, and my little cousin is going to get it, but I'll be fine," she said, before revealing her "only qualm" about undergoing the procedure.

"I'm feeling fine," she said. "I'm just pissed I won't be able to work out because I really like working out."

Wade additionally said that, leading up to the procedure, she's "going really hard" career-wise, as she'll have to take time off afterward.

Wade released her debut album, Reckless, in 2021. She's set to release her follow up, Psychopath, on Aug. 25.

