Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are poking fun at the recent romance rumors surrounding them.

On Friday, the country singer announced on Instagram that the 54-year-old reality star will star in the new music video for her song, “Fall in Love With Me.”

"'Fall in Love with Me' is out as of midnight and the video drops next week. The internet asked and @kylerichards18 and I delivered. ;)," the 28-year-old wrote, alongside a video of the two discussing how they connected and why they did the video together.

"I heard Morgan on the radio. I heard ‘Wilder Days’ and then I went to all the others and I was like, ‘Wow, this girl is blowing me away with her voice and lyrics and I looked her up on Instagram and I was like, ‘Oh, the tattoos and everything. I wasn’t expecting all that," Richards says.

"She was scared," Wade jokes.

"So I followed her and then I kept listening to her music on repeat and then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her," Richards says.

"I just didn’t expect somebody from Beverly Hills. My friends freaked out and I was like, 'Oh, OK,'" Wade shares.

Wade goes on to say that every time she does a music video with someone, fans speculate she’s dating that person. However, Wade says that she and Richards are just friends.

"We thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Wade admits.

Last month, Page Six obtained a video of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in West Hollywood, where she was in the middle of taking off in her black Range Rover. The video shows her and former co-star Teddie Mellencamp, who was sitting on the passenger side.

The videographer asked Richards about Wade and she responded by saying they "are very good friends." When someone then asked her if it's just rumors that she's in a relationship with Wade, she said, "Yes." But the paparazzi proved relentless, asking her about their matching tattoos -- a heart -- on that finger.

"We have matching tattoos, too," Richards shot back, while pointing at Mellencamp. "[Wade's] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with."

Richards and Wade's friendship has blossomed over the last year or so, prompting fans to speculate about the nature of their relationship considering how close they've gotten, as evident on Instagram. Even Wade's ex-girlfriend, Kady Cannon, recently told Page Six she felt some type of way about Wade and Richards' close bond.

"The only people who can speak on Morgan and Kyle's relationship or friendship or whatever you wanna call it -- and to whatever degree that is -- are Morgan and Kyle, and that's it," said Cannon, who dated Wade for nearly a year.

Last month, during an Amazon Live, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star addressed the status of her relationship with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, weeks after news broke of the couple's separation.

Richards noted that after reports surfaced that she and Umansky were separated but living under the same roof, she and her husband of 27 years felt that they had to "quickly write a statement" admitting that they'd had a "rough year.' However, the couple denied they're getting divorced.

A source told ET at the time, "Kyle and Mauricio have been struggling in their relationship. Their problems aren’t new. They had been spending time apart and doing their own things, but they have been trying to make things work."

