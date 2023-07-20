Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are working on their relationship. A source tells ET that the couple's 27-year marriage is a "work in progress" and that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is taking things day by day amid their marital struggles.

"Kyle and Mauricio’s relationship is a work in progress. She is taking things day by day," the source says.

While they're working on their marriage, the source notes that the pair's family is their top priority. Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, shares daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards is also mom to Farrah Brittany, 34, from a previous relationship.

"As always, their family is their priority and they are both taking their kids into consideration," the source continues. "They want to keep their family unified no matter what happens."

No matter what lies ahead for Richards and Umansky, the source says the pair both want to have a "loving, trustworthy and honest" dynamic in their relationship and for their children.

The source adds, "Regardless of what the future holds, they both want to have a consistently healthy, trustworthy, loving, and honest dynamic. Their kids are hoping for the best."

The relationship update comes more than a week after news broke that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage. Following the news, the estranged couple issued a joint statement at the time, calling any claims of them divorcing "untrue." They admitted to going through "a rough year" and clarified that "there has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately," they concluded their message. "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."

Then, over the Fourth of July weekend, Richards and Umansky posed together with some of their children.

Despite the family photos, a source shared with ET at the time, "Kyle and Mauricio have been struggling in their relationship. Their problems aren't new. They had been spending time apart and doing their own things, but they have been trying to make things work."

On July 10, a source told ET that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was back in production, and cameras are filming all the drama between Richards and Umansky.

Richards' Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars have been sharing their take on the couple's marital struggles, with Garcelle Beauvais, telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she and her co-star, Sutton Stracke, were "suspicious" of the couple.

When Cohen asked whether Richards and Umansky's "marriage [was] a topic of conversation" while filming season 13 of RHOBH, Beauvais replied, "Yes, for sure."

