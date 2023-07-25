Kyle Richards is opening up about her marital troubles. During a recent Amazon Live, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star addressed the status of her relationship with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, weeks after news broke of the couple's separation.

Richards noted that, after reports surfaced that she and Umansky were separated but living under the same roof, she and her husband of 27 years felt that they had to "quickly write a statement" admitting that they'd had a "tough year."

In that statement, Richards and Umansky noted that "any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," something the Bravo star reiterated during her Amazon Live.

"We made a point to say that divorce is not being discussed," Richards said of her and Umansky's statement, before reflecting on the struggle of going through marital woes so publicly.

"It's weird to have to acknowledge to millions of strangers that you're having problems," she said. "It would be nice to be able to work through issues in your life without everybody kind of watching and weighing in on it, but when that article came out we didn't really have the choice, so that's why we wrote that on our Instagram and posted that."

Richards, Umansky and their daughters -- Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 -- "all felt better" after that statement was released, the RHOBH star said, because "so many people were speculating and making up stories and it was just getting out of control."

After the statement was posted, photos surfaced of Richards without her wedding ring on, causing further speculation to swirl around the couple.

"People must assume, 'Oh, now because Kyle and Mauricio have been going through a hard time that's why I didn't have my ring on,'" Richards said. "That is not why I didn't have my ring on!"

As for why the ring wasn't on her finger, Richards explained, "I didn't have my ring on because I lift weights and it will bend the ring, ruin the ring, and it hurts! So I take the ring off when I'm lifting weights."

"I was working out and lifting weights at the gym and then Portia came out and said, 'It's time to go to school,' and I jumped in the car," she added. "We were running to grab muffins and coffee she wanted to bring for her teacher in the morning and paparazzi saw me without a ring."

The RHOBH cameras caught the drama, and Richard teased that the ring situation "sparked a lot of stuff on the show that actually wasn't even true and you'll understand when you see the season."

Richards' latest statement came shortly after a source told ET that "Kyle and Mauricio's relationship is a work in progress."

"She is taking things day by day," the source said of Richards, before noting, "As always, their family is their priority and they are both taking their kids into consideration. They want to keep their family unified no matter what happens."

"Regardless of what the future holds, they both want to have a consistently healthy, trustworthy, loving, and honest dynamic," the source added. "Their kids are hoping for the best."

