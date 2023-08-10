Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are turning up the heat in the singer's latest music video. The 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star plays Wade's love interest in the video for "Fall in Love With Me," which was released on Thursday.

Directed by David McClister, the video features a candy-coated, camp fantasy of what happens when an intriguing new person moves in next door.

In the video, the Real Housewives star spies on Wade from the window as she plans out how to make the country singer fall in love with her. Wade returns the favor, watching Richards as she works out in high heels.

Throughout the video, the women take a bath together, feed each other fruit and whipped cream while clad in lingerie, and have several near-kisses.

"Fall in Love With Me" is off of Wade's upcoming album, Psychopath, which is due out Friday, Aug. 25.

News of Richards' role in Wade's music video broke earlier this month, on the heels of romance rumors between the women. In an Instagram post, Richards, who is separated from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, admitted that Wade has been "blowing me away with her voice and lyrics" amid their friendship.

As for their decision to team up for the music video, Wade explained, "We thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit."

When it comes to how Wade feels about the rumors surrounding her and Richards, which both women have denied, she told 103.5 KISS FM, "It's been a lot. It's weird. It's strange. I'm like, 'Just leave me alone.' Now it's just, like, whatever. We're good friends and it's funny."

"We made this really sweet video and it's nice to be able to bring light to a same-sex relationship in country music," Wade, 28, added. "I'm not mad about that. I've met a lot of people that are excited about that and I'm like, 'If we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I'm gonna do it.'"

