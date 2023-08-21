Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are handling their separation with grace.

Mauricio posted a photo with their daughters over the weekend while vacationing with his estranged wife and family on a yacht in Italy.

Kyle stood in front of their daughters – Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 – while Mauricio was seen standing behind the group.

"Summer Vacay 2023 on point," the real estate agent captioned his photo.

Earlier in the week, Kyle shared a photo with her daughters on a boat, sans Mauricio, writing, "That’s amore ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇮🇹."

Last month, the Bravoverse was shocked when news broke on July 3 that Kyle and Mauricio decided to separate after 27 years of marriage.

A source close to the pair told People that the Buying Beverly Hills real estate agent and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star "have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

They addressed the situation shortly thereafter, denying they were getting divorced, but admitting that they'd had a "rough year" in their marriage.

Meanwhile, Kyle and singer Morgan Wade's friendship has blossomed over the last year or so, prompting fans to speculate about the nature of their relationship considering how close they've gotten, as evident on Instagram. Even Morgan's ex-girlfriend, Kady Cannon, told Page Six she felt some type of way about Morgan and Kyle's close bond.

The duo turned up the heat in the singer's latest music video. The 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star plays Morgan's love interest in the video for "Fall in Love With Me.

News of Kyle's role in Morgan's music video broke earlier this month, on the heels of romance rumors between the women. In an Instagram post, Kyle admitted that Morgan has been "blowing me away with her voice and lyrics" amid their friendship.

As for their decision to team up for the music video, Morgan explained, "We thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit."

Viewers were first introduced to Kyle and Mauricio back in 2010 when RHOBH began airing on Bravo. Kyle has since become a mainstay on the popular reality TV show, appearing on its last 12 seasons, with her marriage playing out on the program.

While they appeared to be happily in love, celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in 2021, rumors began swirling online about trouble in paradise -- something they both denied.

Late last month, Kyle opened up about her rocky marriage during an Amazon Live event while sharing that she and Mauricio are separated but living under the same roof. She noted that, after reports surfaced that they were separated, she felt they had to "quickly write a statement" admitting that they'd had a "tough year."

In that statement, Kyle and Mauricio underscored that "any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," something the Bravo star reiterated during her Amazon Live.

