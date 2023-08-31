Kyle Richards is addressing her public separation from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, in a candid Amazon Live session with her fans. The 54-year-old reality TV star shared insights into the challenges of navigating their relationship while in the public eye.

During the session, Richards acknowledged the difficulty of their situation when a fan inquired about the state of her relationship with her estranged husband. "That’s a very loaded question," she confessed. "You know this has been very hard to do [because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye."

While refraining from delving into intimate details, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, conveyed that the couple's recent Italian vacation with their entire family had brought them closer despite their separation. The trip had given them a chance to spend time together and reinforce their connection.

In a statement that hinted at the amicable nature of their separation, Richards emphasized, "Obviously we care about each other a lot." However, she admitted that the current situation was overwhelming, leading her to withhold further details. "It's just too much to deal with right now," she confessed.

News of their separation was confirmed by ET on July 3, shedding light on the couple's decision to part ways while still sharing a household. A source close to the pair revealed, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

Richards and Umansky's journey began in 1994 when they met at a nightclub. At that time, Richards was divorced from her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares a daughter, 34-year-old Farrah Brittany. The couple's whirlwind engagement in the same year led to their wedding in January 1996, and they eventually became parents to three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

Umansky recently took to Instagram to share a family photo from their summer vacation in Italy. The photo included Richards alongside their daughters and Alexia's boyfriend, Jake Zingerman. The family embarked on a picturesque journey around the Italian peninsula, with Richards capturing and sharing breathtaking moments on her social media platforms.

In a reflection of her daughters' strength amidt the family's transition, Richards had previously disclosed during an Amazon Live session in July, "You know, they're really strong." She emphasized that her daughters were aware of the enduring love within the family, understanding that imperfections were a part of life.

