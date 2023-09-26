Kyle Richards is setting the record straight once again regarding her relationship with 28-year-old country singer Morgan Wade. After persistent rumors of a romance between the two, the 54-year-old The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star addressed her and Morgan's recent trip to France, emphasizing that it was all work and no play.

"We were in Paris shooting the documentary that you guys probably heard about online," Kyle clarified during an Amazon Live on Sept. 25. "There's just so many things out there online. I'm like, 'Why do people just make things up, invent things about the trip?' They see that there's a camera there, and they completely ignore that there's a camera there and act like we were... I don't even know what. I'm like, 'There were cameras there! Just get your act together.' But yes, it was a great shoot."

The trip to France documented the European leg of Morgan's tour, and Kyle described it as a "fun girls trip." Despite ongoing speculation, both Kyle and Morgan have consistently denied any romantic involvement between them.

During the interview, Kyle also spoke about her estranged husband, 53-year-olld Mauricio Umansky, who is set to participate in the new season of Dancing With the Stars. Despite recent marital troubles, Kyle expressed her support for Mauricio's new endeavor.

"Yes, I will be there cheering Mauricio on with my girls," Kyle confirmed. "I feel like he's gonna do great. He's very excited. He's really, really enjoying that, so I will be there cheering him on for sure."

The Bravoverse was shocked when news broke on July 3 that Richards and Umansky decided to separate after 27 years of marriage.

A source close to the pair told People that the two "have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

The couple addressed the situation shortly thereafter, denying they were getting divorced, but admitting they'd had a "rough year" in their marriage.

"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," they stated. "However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

Amid the separation, Kyle and Morgan have formed a close bond, which has fueled ongoing speculation about the nature of their relationship. In August, they decided to playfully address the rumors by appearing as love interests in Morgan's music video for "Fall in Love With Me."

"I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it they always assume we're dating or something's going on," Morgan explained. "If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends."

Kyle added, "Well, if they're gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about."

As Kyle continues to clarify her relationship with Morgan and support her husband Mauricio's new venture, fans eagerly await the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars to see Mauricio showcase his dancing skills on the popular reality show.

The real estate broker is paired with dancing pro Emma Slater and will compete for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy alongside celebs Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules and Scandoval fame, former Bachelorette Charity Lawson, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, singer Jason Mraz and actress Mira Sorvino.

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars will air its extended, live premiere Sept. 26 on ABC.

