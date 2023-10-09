In the latest turn of events surrounding the separation of Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards, Umansky was recently spotted enjoying a dinner date with actress Leslie Bega, while Richards embarked on a road trip with her rumored girlfriend, singer Morgan Wade.

Umansky, 53, and Bega, a 56-year-old actress known for her roles in hit TV shows like The Sopranos and Head of the Class, were seen dining at the renowned Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. The two were accompanied by Umansky's parents, Dr. Estella Sneider and Eduardo Umansky. The dinner came following Umansky's appearance on Dancing with the Stars, where he is a contestant this season.

Dr. Estella posted a photo of the dinner, writing, "Dinner at Il Pastaio after ✨Dancing With The Stars✨👏🏻👏🏻🙌🏻! We had a delicious dinner and a great, enjoyable conversation. It was a wonderful treat to continue celebrating Mauricio. Thank You, @leslieraebega, for driving me home after dinner, which gave us time to continue enjoying the evening!”

In recent years, Bega has made a transition into the real estate industry and currently holds a position at Umansky's firm, The Agency.

In the midst of their separation, Umansky and Richards appear to maintain an amicable relationship.

While he's competing on DWTS, Richards and her pal, Wade, embarked on a coastal road trip to Buellton, California, in the Santa Ynez Valley over the weekend. The two were seen sharing intimate moments, igniting further speculation about their relationship.

Though Richards has consistently denied rumors of romantic involvement with Wade, their close bond was evident during the road trip as they donned near-identical outfits and shared moments of closeness while enjoying coffee and sightseeing.

The Bravoverse was shocked when news broke on July 3 that Richards and Umansky decided to separate after 27 years of marriage.

Last week, Umansky was gearing up for the newly released trailer for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. From the promo, it's clear that the relationship drama between Umansky and Richards will be playing out for the world to see.

"You're gonna see our relationship kind of leading into the difficult parts, there's no question about all that," Umansky told ET. "But it's gonna be a really fun, entertaining season for people who like to watch drama -- there's gonna be a lot of drama, that's for sure."

While the status of their relationship was heavily speculated upon for some time, Umansky explained, "The reality is... we are officially separated, but were not throwing in the towel."

"We're fighting for this," he added. "We've been married for 27 years, 26 amazing years. Kyle is my best friend, she's an amazing human, I love her... And marriages go through difficult times, sometimes, and that's what we're dealing with right now."

Umansky also shared a message for those who are emotionally invested in their relationship, explaining, "We'll let our fans know when we know what our life is gonna be like, but in the mean time, we're fighting [for our marriage]."

Umansky and Richards are parents to daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well as Richards' 34-year-old daughter, Farrah Brittany, whom she shares with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

According to Umansky, while the split has been challenging, "There's a lot of pieces of this thing that have actually made the family a little closer... There is a silver lining."

"My daughters are actually very pleased that we're having a lot more real, open conversations with the family," Umansky said. "They are appreciative of that."

A source close to the pair told People that the two "have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

The couple addressed the situation shortly thereafter, denying they were getting divorced, but admitting they'd had a "rough year" in their marriage.

"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," they stated. "However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

Amid the separation, Kyle and Morgan have formed a close bond, which has fueled ongoing speculation about the nature of their relationship. In August, they decided to playfully address the rumors by appearing as love interests in Morgan's music video for "Fall in Love With Me."

"I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it they always assume we're dating or something's going on," Morgan explained. "If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends."

Kyle added, "Well, if they're gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about."

