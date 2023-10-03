Mauricio Umansky isn't ready to let his marriage to Kyle Richards go without trying to make things work -- and he's still putting in the effort while also trying to stay in the competition on this season of Dancing With the Stars.

The reality star danced his heart out on Tuesday's DWTS, alongside pro partner Emma Slater. However, a mistake made during the performance subsequently lead to the pair earning the night's lowest scores. However, they still managed to avoid getting ousted.

"It feels amazing to be safe," Umansky told ET's Deidre Behar backstage after the episode. "I feel blessed, I feel lucky. I thank my fans."

Not only was Umansky not voted off, he and Slater didn't even end up in jeopardy. Instead, it came down to Jamie Lynn Spears and her partner Alan Bersten, as well as Adrian Peterson and his partner Britt Stewart. In the end, it was Spears who got the axe.

With Tuesday being Latin Night, Umansky was too busy getting ready and prepping to watch the newly released trailer for the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. From the promo, it's clear that the relationship drama between Umansky and Richards will be playing out for the world to see.

"You're gonna see our relationship kind of leading into the difficult parts of the relationship, there's no question about all that," Umansky told ET. "But it's gonna be a really fun, entertaining season for people who like to watch drama -- there's gonna be a lot of drama, that's for sure."

While the status of their relationship was heavily speculated upon for some time, Umansky explained, "The reality is... we are officially separated, but were not throwing in the towel."

"We're fighting for this," he added. "We've been married for 27 years, 26 amazing years. Kyle is my best friend, she's an amazing human, I love her... And marriages go through difficult times, sometimes, and that's what we're dealing with right now."

Umansky also shared a message for those emotionally invested in their relationship, explaining, "We'll let our fans know when we know what our life is gonna be like, but in the mean time, we're fighting [for our marriage]."

Umansky and Richards are parents to daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well as Richards' 34-year-old daughter, Farrah Brittany, whom she shares with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

According to Umansky, while the split has been challenging, "There's a lot of pieces of this thing that have actually made the family a little closer... There is a silver lining."

"My daughters are actually very pleased that we're having a lot more real, open conversations with the family," Umansky said. "They are appreciative of that."

Fans can continue to watch his DWTS journey when the show returns Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT: