*Caution: Spoilers Ahead

Dancing With the Stars kicked off Latin night on Tuesday in week 2 of the season 32 competition, and the 13 stars still standing -- along with their pro partners -- brought their very best to the ballroom.

The second week of competition proved to be a particular challenge for the couples, with a focus on Latin routines that required a bit more style, speed and physicality. As always, some celebs shined bright as standout talents, while others stumbled hard.

After two hours of passionate and greatly improved dances, it was up to America to vote on who deserved to perform once more next week, and whose time was already up.

In the end -- through a combination of judges scores and audience votes -- two couples were determined to be in jeopardy: Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten, as well as Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart.

Despite not being at the bottom of the leaderboard, it seems Spears and Bersten's cha-cha -- set to "Shake Señora" by Pitbull, feat. T-Pain & Sean Paul -- didn't win over enough voters and the actress ended up getting the axe.

While Peterson and Stewart's samba, set to "Taki Taki" by DJ Snake, earned lower judges scores, it seems the pair's charisma and effort won them enough viewer votes to stay in for at least another week.

One of the night's stand-out performances came from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez and her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, who delivered a lively, exciting salsa set to "Don't Go Yet" by Camila Cabello.

The routine looked crisp, clean and professional and earned the pair the highest scores of the season thus far: 24 out of 30, with three 8s from the judges.

The last couple of the night, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, closed the show out on a high note with a rumba set to "Quizás, Quizás, Quizás" by Andrea Bocelli, and it left the judges in awe. Even with a misstep in the routine, the judges' praise was effusive and the pair tied Gomez and Chmerkovskiy with a score of 24.

Another highlight came courtesy of Bachelorette Charity Lawson, who was forced to team up with a new partner, temporarily, after Artem Chigvintsev tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Despite the setback, Lawson was partnered with pro Ezra Sosa, and still shined with a stunning cha-cha set to Ricky Martin's "She Bangs" that earned the couple an impressive 21 out of 30, with three 7s across the board.

As for the rest of the celeb-pro couples, here's how the leaderboard looked after Tuesday's premiere:

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy: 24 (8,8,8)

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach: 24 (8,8,8)

Lele Pons & Brandon Armstrong: 21 (7,7,7)

Charity Lawson & Ezra Sosa*: 21 (7,7,7)

Ariana Madix & Pashaov Pashk: 20 (6,7,7)

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber: 19 (7,6,6)

Tyson Beckford & Jenna Johnson: 18 (6,6,6)

Mira Sorvino & Gleb Savchenko: 18 (6,6,6)

Barry Williams & Peta Murgatroyd: 15 (5,5,5)

Adrian Peterson & Britt Stewart: 15 (5,5,5)

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold: 15 (5,5,5)

Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater: 12 (4,4,4)

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

