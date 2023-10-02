'Dancing With The Stars' Judge Len Goodman’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The cause of death for beloved Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman has been disclosed months after his passing at the age of 78. According to The Daily Express, Goodman succumbed to prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones.

In April, his agent, Jackie Gill, confirmed the heartbreaking news that Goodman, who was also a judge on Strictly Come Dancing in the U.K., had died while surrounded by his family.

"It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," Gill said in a statement to the BBC. "A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

According to the BBC, Goodman was on hospice at his home in Kent, England, and was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.

After news broke of his death, ABC and Disney+ released a statement to ET saying, "Len Goodman will always be an icon in the world of ballroom dance, and we were lucky to have him as part of our Dancing with the Stars family for 31 seasons. He was warm and caring, and always delivered genuine guidance. We are devastated by the news of his passing and our hearts are with his family during this very difficult time."

Last month, Dancing With the Stars kicked off season 32 and co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough started things off with a touching tribute to the late Goodman.

"Now, we're obviously missing a big part of our Dancing With the Stars family tonight," Ribeiro shared. "Of course, I'm talking about head judge Len Goodman, who passed away earlier this year."

"Len was on this panel for nearly all of our 31 seasons. And although he is irreplaceable, we wanted to keep his spirit alive," Hough shared.

"And that's why, as a tribute to him, we redesigned and renamed our ultimate prize," Ribeiro added, introducing the newly renamed Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Goodman appeared as a judge on DWTS from 2005 until 2022. He also served as a founding judge on the British dance competition, Strictly Come Dancing, from 2004 to 2016. He announced his retirement from DWTS in November 2022, saying at the time, "I've decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I cannot thank you enough, my Dancing With the Stars family. It's been such a wonderful experience for me."

Goodman was a former dancer himself, winning the British Championships in his 20s before ending his dancing career to become a professional judge.

Goodman is survived by his wife, Sue Goodman, his son, James Goodman, and his two grandchildren, Alice and Dan.

