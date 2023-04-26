Len Goodman Died Three Days Short of His Own Prediction

Len Goodman shared an eerily accurate premonition about his death. The Dancing With the Stars judge died on Saturday after a battle with bone cancer. He was 78.

In December 2022, Goodman spoke with The Daily Mail following his retirement from DWTS, saying, "My dad had the right idea. He loved gardening and he had a stroke while he was out in the garden. He was 79, so if I go the way of my dad, that'll be next year."

Goodman would have turned 79 on Tuesday. He died just three days short of his birthday on April 25.

In the same interview, he was asked to write his own obituary, and he jokingly replied, "'He was a dance teacher from Dartford who got lucky.' Because that's just about the truth of it."

Goodman retired from DWTS in November 2022 in order to spend more time with his family.

According to the BBC, Goodman was on hospice at his home in Kent, England, and was surrounded by his family at the time of his death on Saturday.

ET spoke with former DWTS host Tom Bergeron about Goodman's life and legacy on the dance competition series. He shared that the former dancer's ballroom experience made contestants and pros value his critique.

"I think that's why his opinion, and no disrespect to Bruno [Tonioli], Carrie Ann [Inaba], Derek [Hough], or Julianne [Hough] back to when she was a judge, but I think they too would agree that it was Len's critique and opinion that everybody valued most," Bergeron told ET.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing With the Stars': Derek Hough, Maks Chmerkovskiy and More Remember Len Goodman This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Tom Bergeron Remembers Len Goodman and Reflects on His 'DWTS' Legacy

Len Goodman Dead at 78: Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and More Pay

Len Goodman, 'Dancing With the Stars' Judge, Dead at 78

Related Gallery

Related Gallery