Tributes have begun pouring in from friends and co-stars of the late Len Goodman, who died on Saturday at the age of 78.
Jackie Gill, Goodman's manager, confirmed the sad news to the BBC on Monday morning.
"It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," Gill said in the statement to the BBC. "A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."
According to the BBC, Goodman was on hospice at his home in Kent, England, and was surrounded by his family at the time of his death on Saturday. He had bone cancer.
Len is survived by his wife, Sue Goodman, and son, James Goodman, and two grandchildren, Alice and Dan.
Goodman appeared as a judge on Dancing With the Stars from 2005 until 2022. He also served as a founding judge on the British dance competition, Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 to 2016. He announced his retirement from DWTS in November 2022, saying at the time, "I've decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I cannot thank you enough, my Dancing With the Stars family. It's been such a wonderful experience for me."
"Heart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away," Bruno Tonioli shared on social media shortly after news of Goodman's death broke. "I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars they will never be anyone like you we will miss you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Bruno"
Fellow DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba also posted a heartfelt tribute alongside a video montage of their time together in the ballroom.
"A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And… A treasured friend," she began. "Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again. I can’t believe that you’re gone. 💔 You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss. Thank you for all that you shared with us. Your humor, your wisdom, your wit and your truth. Until we meet again…✨ Rest In Peace Len 🤍"
See more poignant remembrances below.
