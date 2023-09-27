Dancing With the Stars returned to ABC on Tuesday for the season 32 premiere, and despite some apprehensions, Jamie Lynn Spears wowed the audience, showcasing her determination to conquer the dance floor with her pro partner, Alan Bersten.

Just prior to the premiere, a source told ET that Jamie Lynn was "a little nervous that her personal life and family might be touched on during the season."

However, those concerns didn't hinder her commitment to giving it her all in the competition. "Jamie Lynn was a little anxious before beginning rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars. She was leaning on Alan in the beginning stages but has since gotten her footing and is feeling much more confident," said the source. "She's very excited to be challenged both mentally and physically and really wants to do a good job."

Jamie Lynn's mother, Lynne Spears, was front-and-center for her daughter's debut on Dancing With the Stars, but her sister, Britney Spears, nor her father, Jamie Spears, were in attendance.

The nerves seemed to melt away as Jamie Lynn and Alan took to the dance floor, delivering a spirited performance that earned them a score of 15 from the judges. The positive feedback from the judges and the audience's enthusiastic response ensured that they were safe to dance for another week in the competition.

During interviews leading up to her DWTS debut, Jamie Lynn was asked about Britney, whose legal battles have garnered significant media attention in recent years and caused estrangement between the sisters. Jamie Lynn gracefully sidestepped the question, responding, "My 15-year-old [daughter Maddie] was very motivated for me to do this."

As for how Britney feels about her younger sister competing, source told ET that the pop singer "wasn't initially thrilled about Jamie Lynn doing Dancing With the Stars."

"It's bad timing, especially with Britney dealing with her split with Sam," said the source, referring to Britney's breakup from husband Sam Asghari. "She feels continuously disappointed by her family, and it definitely stings."

But back on the dance floor, two couples were determined to be in jeopardy, while Jamie Lynn was safe: Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater, as well as Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki. Mauricio and Emma earned a score of 15 for their jive, set to "I Ain't Worried" by OneRepublic -- placing them comfortably in the middle of the pack.

When it came to Matt and Koko's unique and unconventional cha-cha -- set to "Poison" by Bell Biv DeVoe -- they earned a 12 which ultimately led to them getting eliminated, making them first pair sent home this season.

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

