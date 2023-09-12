Jamie Lynn Spears Joins Cast of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32

Dancing With the Stars is returning to ABC for its upcoming 32nd season, and the long-running competition series has announced a third star who will be hitting the dance floor in an effort to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

It was announced Tuesday morning that Jamie Lynn Spears will be pulling on her dance shoes and giving it her all in the forthcoming season of the ABC reality competition series. She plans to donate her salary from the show to SAG-AFTRA and the WGA amid the ongoing strikes.

She appeared on the morning show alongside her dance pro partner, Alan Bersten.

"I mean, I don't know if one can ever be 100 percent ready to take on something this big. I didn't realize what a commitment it is. But it definitely is. I'm ready to challenge myself," Spears said. "And also being able to do it for a reason that means a lot to me, while everybody in my community is on strike and SAG, I've had this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work. So I figured I'll do this and I'll donate my weekly salary to SAG, WGA, just to give back to them at a time when they can't give to themselves."

ABC

Bersten said the duo have already had their first rehearsal, calling Spears "so hard working and so dedicated."

As for Spears' background, she said, "I grew up with the traditional sense of dancing, like everyone does tap, jazz, ballet, and then I went more of the cheerleader route. So it's a different kind of dancing... you have to fully commit from the top of the head to the tip of your toes."

Jamie Lynn dodged a question about her sister, Britney Spears, simply saying, "My 15-year-old was very motivated for me to do this."

Jamie Lynn's involvement was revealed during Tuesday's Good Morning America, while the full cast of celebrities and pro dancers will be announced Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Until now, only two contestants had been officially confirmed as part of the upcoming cast -- Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and the most recent Bachelorette, Charity Lawson.

Lawson's role on the show was announced last month, during the Bachelorette finale, when host Jesse Palmer shared that the season 20 lead will be headed out onto the ballroom floor in the coming months.

ABC released the first promo for the competition series' upcoming season in August, with a clip featuring hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough showing off their impressive moves.

In June, Ribeiro spoke to ET and shared his excitement about hosting with Hough.

"Very excited to have her joining me. Our chemistry, I think, is going to be fantastic. We've known each other for so long. She was a judge on my season," the 51-year-old actor said, referring to the year he won -- the franchise's 19th season -- where Hough served as a judge. Hough, 35, also competed as a DWTS professional during its early seasons.

"We've known each other through the years and our energy just feels so right," Ribeiro added of working with Hough. "We sat and had lunch and two-and-a-half hours later we're going, 'I guess we should go home and do stuff.' And I think that that kind of chemistry and friendship is going to come through on the show to the audience."

In addition to the hosts, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all slated to return to the judges' table.

Dancing with the Stars will air Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and stream the next day on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: