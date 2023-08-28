Dancing With the Stars is returning to ABC for its upcoming season, and it seems the long-running series is bringing the heat with a star-studded cast.

ET has learned that Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino is expected to hit the Dancing With the Stars ballroom when season 32 kicks off later this year.

When reached for comment, the show stated that Dancing With the Stars does not comment on casting rumors.

The full cast of celebrities and pro dancers will be announced Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Sorvino is best known for her roles in the timeless comedy classic Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, and for her Oscar-winning role as Linda Ash in the 1995 comedy Mighty Aphrodite.

Thus far, only two contestants have been officially confirmed as part of the upcoming cast -- Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and the most recent Bachelorette, Charity Lawson.

Lawson's role on the show was announced earlier this month, during the Bachelorette finale, host Jesse Palmer announced that the season 20 lead will be putting on her dancing shoes in the coming months.

The casting news came the same day that ABC released the first promo for the competition series' upcoming season. In the clip, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough showed off their impressive moves.

In June, Ribeiro spoke to ET and shared his excitement about hosting with Hough.

"Very excited to have her joining me. Our chemistry, I think, is going to be fantastic. We've known each other for so long. She was a judge on my season," the 51-year-old said, referring to the year he won -- the franchise's 19th season -- where Hough served as a judge. Hough, 35, also competed as a DWTS professional during its early seasons.

"We've known each other through the years and our energy just feels so right," Ribeiro added of working with Hough. "We sat and had lunch and two-and-a-half hours later we're going, 'I guess we should go home and do stuff.' And I think that that kind of chemistry and friendship is going to come through on the show to the audience."

In addition to the hosts, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all slated to return to the judges' table.

Dancing with the Stars will air this fall on ABC and Disney+, and stream the next day on Hulu. A premiere date is forthcoming.

