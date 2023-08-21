Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough have all the right moves in the latestDancing With the Stars promo!

On Monday, ABC released the first promotional video for the upcoming 32nd season of the reality dance competition series, giving the former mirrorball champions a chance to hit the dance floor.

"It’s a new spin on Dancing with the Stars! 💃 Coming this fall, step into the new #DWTS season with co-hosts @juleshough and @therealalfonsoribeiro, LIVE on @ABCNetwork & @DisneyPlus, and stream next day on Hulu," the caption of the video, shared on the official DWTS Instagram account, read.

In the clip, Ribeiro goes from a quick step into a cha-cha before the camera pans to Hough -- wearing a ballroom gown -- as she too cha-chas.

And giving a literal meaning to "new spin" on the season, Ribeiro spins Hough before lifting her into a flip.

For the first promo photo, the pair of hosts stand side-by-side while the official logo sits behind them.

"The Mirrorball is shining brighter than ever 🌟🪩 Join co-hosts @therealalfonsoribeiro and @juleshough for a new season of #DWTS, coming this fall, LIVE on @ABCNetwork & @DisneyPlus, and stream next day on Hulu," the caption read.

So far, there's no official premiere date for the beloved reality competition series. However, the promo reminds fans that after exclusively streaming live on Disney+, DWTS will be back live on ABC in addition to the streamer. The episodes will also be available on Hulu the next day.

In June, Ribeiro spoke to ET and shared his excitement about hosting with Hough.

"Very excited to have her joining me. Our chemistry, I think, is going to be fantastic. We've known each other for so long. She was a judge on my season," the 51-year-old said, referring to the year he won -- the franchise's 19th season -- where Hough served as a judge. Hough, 35, also competed as a DWTS professional during its early seasons.

"We've known each other through the years and our energy just feels so right," Ribeiro added of working with Hough. "We sat and had lunch and two-and-a-half hours later we're going, 'I guess we should go home and do stuff.' And I think that that kind of chemistry and friendship is going to come through on the show to the audience."

For her part, Hough -- who is making her return after Tyra Banks announced her departure in March -- is ready for the show to have the family dynamic once again.

"Well, honestly, it's full circle being able to come back from being a dancer to a judge and now co-hosting with Alfonso," Julianne told ET in April. "It's amazing. Honestly, it's just family again. I'm just excited. I can't wait to see everybody back on the dance floor and just get our groove on."

In addition to the hosts, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all slated to return to the judges' table.

