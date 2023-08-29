Witney Carson is not returning to Dancing With the Stars.

On Sunday, the longtime DWTS pro confirmed she will not be returning to the ABC reality series for its upcoming 32nd season.

Carson posted a video to TikTok that referenced her growing family and said "this was not a decision that we took lightly at all."

She added, "We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while, but we will not be doing Dancing With the Stars this season. And as much as that pains me to say, I just feel very at peace with it."

Carson continued, "You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us."

On Mother’s Day this year, the dancer and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their second son.

"My boys, could there be a better Mother’s Day gift??" Carson captioned an Instagram photo on May 14. "We are on cloud nine and soaking in every second."

After giving birth, Carson posted to her Instagram Story that the baby was "doing great" and she was celebrating the major event with sushi.

Carson first revealed that she was expecting her second child in November during the DWTS semifinals.

Following the on-air revelation, she reflected on the moment while talking to ET.

"It felt amazing!" Carson gushed. "I mean, I grew up on this show, I started when I was 18. So the fact that I got married [while] on this show, I've announced that I'm having a kid on the show, it's just like a full-circle moment!"

Although Carson isn’t returning to the ABC hit show for its upcoming season, it seems the long-running series is bringing the heat with a star-studded cast.

ET has learned that Oscar winner Mira Sorvino is expected to hit the Dancing With the Stars ballroom when season 32 kicks off later this year.

When reached for comment, the show stated that Dancing With the Stars does not comment on casting rumors.

The full cast of celebrities and pro dancers will be announced Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Sorvino is best known for her roles in the timeless comedy classic Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, and for her Oscar-winning role as Linda Ash in the 1995 comedy Mighty Aphrodite.

Thus far, only two contestants have been officially confirmed as part of the upcoming cast -- Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and the most recent Bachelorette, Charity Lawson.

Lawson's role on the show was announced earlier this month, during the Bachelorette finale, when host Jesse Palmer announced that the season 20 lead will be putting on her dancing shoes in the coming months.

The casting news came the same day that ABC released the first promo for the competition series' upcoming season. In the clip, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough showed off their impressive moves.

In June, Ribeiro spoke to ET and shared his excitement about hosting with Hough.

"Very excited to have her joining me. Our chemistry, I think, is going to be fantastic. We've known each other for so long. She was a judge on my season," the 51-year-old said, referring to the year he won -- the franchise's 19th season -- where Hough served as a judge. Hough, 35, also competed as a DWTS professional during its early seasons.

"We've known each other through the years and our energy just feels so right," Ribeiro added of working with Hough. "We sat and had lunch and two-and-a-half hours later we're going, 'I guess we should go home and do stuff.' And I think that that kind of chemistry and friendship is going to come through on the show to the audience."

In addition to the hosts, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all slated to return to the judges' table.

Dancing With the Stars will air this fall on ABC and Disney+, and stream the next day on Hulu. A premiere date is forthcoming.

