9021... oh no.

Kyle Richards once said, a tough season to film makes a good season to watch, and season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just might be her toughest/best yet. ET has your exclusive first look at Bravo's return to BH, which will seemingly answer all the questions fans have about Kyle's separation from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky. It might even answer some of the questions her co-stars have about Kyle's relationship, as the group of diamond-holders all seem caught off guard by Kyle and Mau's July announcement about their "rough year." The two have since confirmed they're taking time apart.

"I had no idea!" Kyle's longtime bestie, Dorit Kemsley, remarks to her husband, PK, in the trailer. PK then recalls a recent dinner with Mau, where the realtor "never said they were separated."

Meanwhile, Crystal Kung Minkoff's housekeeper, Lucy, floats the idea that "somebody's cheating," as Sutton Stracke tells Garcelle Beauvais she think's Kyle's been lying. She even goes so far to say that Kyle's "in denial."

"Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating," Sutton goes on to share in a confessional. "Where there's smoke, there's fire."

That smoke seems to be Morgan Wade, the country singer whom Kyle's become close pals with over the course of the last year. Both women have denied anything romantic is going on between them, but Kyle's friends don't seem convinced.

"Kyle's not wearing a wedding band," Sutton observes, as Dorit questions why Kyle would tattoo her initial onto Morgan.

"I'm just glad it's you that's out there having an affair," Mauricio jokes with this estranged wife, before the two sit down with their teary-eyed daughters for what looks to be a tense family meeting about the state of their union.

"Complete strangers are like, 'You made us believe in true love and now it's all...'" Kyle cries to Erika Jayne, who cuts her off.

"This is true love," Erika tells Kyle. "There are only two people in this marriage. Everybody else's opinion can f**k off."

It's not all about Kyle, though. Dorit and PK have some marriage trouble of their own, as Dorit continues to navigate life after the October 2021 robbery at their home.

"You don't understand the severity of the PTSD," she tells PK, who clarifies that there are some areas he understands, and others he finds "obnoxious."

Garcelle goes through some at-home drama, too, as her teen sons confront her over her parenting style. Plus, new Housewife Annemarie Wiley makes quite the first impression, getting into it with Crystal.

"You know what else I want from you? I want a thank you," she tells her new frenemy. "For giving you something to talk about and making your a** relevant."

"This group wants me to scream all the f**king time!" Crystal later... well, screams. Then, Sutton and Kyle get into it over Kyle's apparent defense of Crystal in that moment. A carousel of familiar faces also pop up, with Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick, Kim Richards and Denise Richards all making appearances.

"Did you know that it's seven dollars for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on OnlyFans?" Erika brings up at one dinner, sparking a new feud with the actress.

"You think I'm not going to go as low as I f**king can?!" Erika later hisses at her former castmate.

"You're one evil woman," Denise tells her.

"I am," Erika replies. This all unfolds as Erika mounts her career comeback with a residency in Las Vegas, a journey marked by self-doubt.

"I want to be back onstage, I want to be making new music," Erika confides in her team, "but does that translate into people wanting to work with me?"

Viewers will see the ladies jet-set to Spain, Ojai and Las Vegas over the course of the season; The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and The Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen also pop in for cameos.

Bravo's 'Wife-by-Wife breakdown of what to expect from each of the women this year.

Kyle Richards is a diamond under pressure, struggling to cope amid her most challenging year yet. With her 27-year marriage in turmoil and her relationship with her sister Kathy Hilton in limbo, Kyle reaches her breaking point after the tabloids – and those closest to her – question her budding friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Determined to reclaim the self-confidence she lost during her marriage, Southern socialite Sutton Stracke takes her professional life by the reins. Needing a bit of guidance in the romance department, however, she turns to one of Beverly Hills’ top dating coaches to get to the bottom of her one-date woes. When Sutton takes Kyle to task over setbacks in their friendship, tensions among the group take a turn for the worse.

A focused Erika Jayne eyes a career comeback, and she works to rebuild her life despite ongoing legal battles brought on by her now estranged ex-husband. Things are finally looking up when Erika lands herself a hard-earned Las Vegas residency, but bubbling self-doubt due to a four-year performance hiatus has her questioning whether she can pull it off.

Garcelle Beauvais has cracked the code to success in Hollywood, starring in a film that she also executive produces for the first time. When one of her teenage boys unexpectedly confronts her over her parenting style, however, Garcelle finds herself in uncharted territory. Wondering if she’s doing it all wrong, she attempts to change her approach with both her sons.

Dorit Kemsley continues to deal with PTSD caused by her home invasion, which proves especially difficult after she’s robbed again. On top of this, she and PK attempt to work their way back from an issue that almost cost them their marriage.

Crystal Kung Minkoff has found her voice within the group, holding her own after one of the women questions what she stands for. She soon finds she can’t win them all, however, when her need for control gets the best of her and threatens her relationship with her brother.

Introduced to the group through her friend and neighbor, Kyle, newcomer Annemarie Wiley is a force to be reckoned with. A certified registered nurse anesthetist who thrives under pressure and knows her facts, she’s not afraid to call out the women when they speak out of turn. Going head-to-head with Sutton and Crystal over a few questionable comments, she quickly finds her footing with the ladies.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

