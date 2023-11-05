Kyle Richards has been navigating her separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and the "misconceptions" surrounding their split both on and off screen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Richards -- who was joined by her co-star Annemarie Wiley -- talked with ET's Brice Sander on day 2 of BravoCon in Las Vegas about her "amicable" separation.

"All I know is we love each other. We still live under the same roof and we both want the best for each other," Richards said. "I am so happy that it is amicable right now and I hope it stays that way," noting that she and Umansky are "Just taking it a day at a time and putting our family first."

During a panel discussion, Richards broke down in tears when addressing where her marriage to Umansky stands.

"We love each other very much and we are family no matter what happens and have a very strong family unit," Richards explained. "My 3 girls still live at home… he was busy doing Dancing With the Stars so he wasn’t around as much but we’re trying to figure it out. We know we love each other."

"This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly," Richards admitted. "Anyway, I do appreciate all your support."

Richards also made a revelation on the BravoCon red carpet, using the word "divorce" for the first time while talking with reporters.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Homeless Not Toothless

"I've gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good," Richards said, according to TooFab.

In May 2022, Richards paid tribute to her best friend, Lorene, who died by suicide. She and Lorne had known each other since they were 7 years old.

The RHOBH star also explained that she initially hid her relationship problems from the reality TV cameras because she and Umansky were still figuring it out privately.

"I didn't know how to navigate it in my own life, let alone with the cameras. So I think there is a lot of confusion in the beginning, like what is really going on?" Richards told ET's Brice Sander. "People want to create a whole drama and all that -- but clearly I was going through a hard time. I seem a little angry, upset which I was," Richards admits.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo. For more BravoCon 2023 coverage, check out the links below.

