BravoCon 2023: See the Complete Schedule and Who Will Be in Las Vegas

Bravo enthusiasts, get ready to mark your calendars! BravoCon, the annual extravaganza celebrating the world of Bravo TV, has just unveiled its thrilling programming schedule for the upcoming event, kicking off on Friday, Nov. 3, at the Caesars Forum, and running through Sunday, Nov. 5.

With fans of Bravo's reality TV shows eagerly anticipating this star-studded event, the lineup for BravoCon 2023 promises to be a spectacular gathering of Housewives, Vanderpump Rules cast members and other beloved Bravo personalities. Here are some of the exciting highlights that attendees can look forward to:

The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 Premiere Screening

One of the most anticipated events of BravoCon 2023 is the exclusive screening of the season 2 premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai . Fans will be the first to witness the drama, glamor, and high-society intrigue that only Dubai can provide.

Choreography Session With Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne, the dynamic star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and a recent Las Vegas residency performer, will be sharing her moves and dance secrets in an electrifying choreography session. Attendees can learn to dance like a real Beverly Hills Housewife.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Cast Panels

Brace yourselves for not one but two engaging cast panels featuring the beloved ladies from The Real Housewives of New Jersey . Fans will have the chance to get up close and personal with their favorite New Jersey Housewives, hear behind-the-scenes stories, and maybe even get some juicy secrets spilled.

To make planning your BravoCon experience even more convenient, the complete schedule for the event is available on the official BravoCon 2023 website. Additionally, attendees can download the official BravoCon 2023 app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for real-time updates, event notifications, and exclusive BravoCon content.

BravoCon has become a yearly tradition for fans to connect with their favorite reality TV stars and immerse themselves in the Bravo universe. This year's event in Las Vegas is expected to be the biggest and most exciting BravoCon yet, offering a unique opportunity for fans to celebrate their favorite Bravo shows, personalities, and moments.

Bravo promises the 2023 convention will "take over" Caesars with more than 150 Bravolebrities already confirmed to attend the larger-than-life weekend.

Watch What Happens Live star Andy Cohen will host five special episodes of “BravoCon LIVE with Andy Cohen!” at The Paris Theater including a first-of-its-kind awards show, The Bravos – a night honoring Bravo’s most iconic stars and unforgettable awards.

Fans can expect more than 60 live events featuring stars from the Below Deck franchise, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing, Southern Charm, Summer House, Vanderpump Rules and -- of course -- all things Real Housewives. Plus, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen will host five shows during the packed three-day weekend from Paris Las Vegas inside the Paris Theater. See below for a complete list of Bravolebrities who are confirmed to attend.

This year, Bravo plans to double down on its iconic Bravolebrity interactions with the Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, intimate VIP talent experiences, brand-new immersive activations, expanded photo opportunities, and much more.

ET spoke with Cohen at last year's event, where he talked all things Bravo, particularly the many cast shakeups in the Real Housewives world.

"I think the key to the success of this thing, that it’s been going for 16 years, is that we take people out, we put people in, and we try to keep it fresh," Cohen said of the long-running franchise.

BravoCon 2023 confirmed stars:

Andy Cohen, natch

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke

The Real Housewives of Dubai: Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury

The Real Housewives of Miami: Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Rachel Fuda, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs

The Real Housewives of New York City: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Taylor Armstrong, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Emily Simpson, Vicki Gunvalson

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson Jordan

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose

Vanderpump Rules: Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lisa Vanderpump

The Below Deck franchise: Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Captain Sandy Yawn; Kate Chastain, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae, Fraser Olender, Aesha Scott

Married to Medicine: Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh Altman, Heather Altman, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor

Southern Charm: Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rod Razavi, Shep Rose, Jarrett "JT" Thomas

Southern Hospitality: Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese

Summer House: Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Samantha Feher, Lindsay Hubbard, Chris Leoni, Kory Keefer, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard: Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Significant Others: Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Nate Cabral, Frank Catania, Paulie Connell, John Fuda, Joe Gorga, Louie Ruelas

Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy: Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman, and Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan also from Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake

Shahs of Sunset: Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mercedes “MJ” Javid

Family Karma: Amrit Kapai, Brian Benni, Vishal Parvani

