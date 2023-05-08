Bravo is going big to celebrate Project Runway's landmark 20th season: the network's first-ever all-star season!

Christian Siriano, an all-star in his own right, returns as a mentor, while Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth are all back as judges, all ready to critique the couture of 14 fan-favorite designers from across the series' 19 seasons. It's a chance at redemption, as this cast features no returning winners.

Each 90-minute episode will feature challenges that test the designers' artistry and push their limits, including an unconventional challenge that takes everyone by surprise. Other challenges include the return of the classic denim challenge and a uniform refresh for the cast of Below Deck. New York City once again serves as the creative playground for these all-stars, with iconic locations such as FAO Schwarz, historic Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park and glossy skyscraper SUMMIT One Vanderbilt serving as inspiration points.

Of course, there are must-see guest judges to come, too, as Alicia Silverstone, Billy Porter, Zac Posen, Stacey Bendet, Wes Gordon, Lena Waithe, Law Roach, Jennie Garth, Paulina Porizkova, Sergio Hudson, Julia Fox, Willy Chavarria, Kate Chastain, Luann de Lesseps, Batsheva Hay, Coleman Domingo and Steven Kolb all stop by the runway.

Check out the trailer below, then scroll on to see who's back in the workroom fighting for the $250,000 prize.

Brittany Allen, 32

Austin, TX

Season 18

Brittany Allen hit a streak of success with her eponymous line. With home exercising on the rise, she recently pivoted and struck gold in creating fun, colorful fashion pieces that were as eye-catching as they were comfortable. Despite her booming success, Brittany remains committed to keeping her business eco-friendly and affordable, fulfilling most orders in-house. She returns to the all-star season with her sights set on continuing to scale and expand her brand even further.

Prajjé Oscar Jean Baptiste, 39

Philadelphia, PA

Season 19

Prajjé Oscar Jean Baptiste, a Haitian-born designer, showcased his uniquely painted garments and avant-garde style during his Project Runway debut in season 19. Since then, he has been making strides with his high-end clothing company under his eponymous label. His new collection, inspired by his Haitian roots, pays homage to the elegant women who raised him. Prajjé is returns to the show with the hope of winning to expand his brand and support his family with the prize.

Laurence Basse, 47

Los Angeles, CA

Season 15

Laurence Basse, a former Parisian model, remains the epitome of chic. After her appearance in season 15, she has continued to showcase her refined design aesthetic, creating bespoke garments for A-listers while retailing her men's and women's fashion and accessories on her e-commerce site. Her impressive clientele includes NBA stars such as Dwight Howard and Serge Ibaka and renowned actors Aldis Hodge, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yvonne Orji and Gina Rodriguez. Recently, she designed a dress for two-time GRAMMY Award-winning jazz singer Samara Joy. Despite her accomplishments, Laurence aspires to international brand recognition.

Fabio Costa, 40

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Season 10

After spending 12 years in New York, Fabio Costa returned to his home country of Brazil, where he currently resides and works on his fashion line, NotEqual. Since his appearance on season 10, this fashion veteran has evolved his style to be more body-conscious and colorful while still incorporating his signature use of androgynous designs. Fabio returns for this all-star season with his sights set on winning big and establishing his brand. As a two-time Project Runway finalist, he feels more than prepared to compete against his fellow designers and take home the prize.

Bishme Cromartie, 32

Los Angeles, CA

Season 17

Bishme Cromartie is a self-taught fashion designer hailing from Baltimore. After competing in season 17, Bishme moved to Los Angeles and worked hard to establish himself as a prominent designer, creating garments for some of Hollywood's biggest names such as Lizzo, Saweetie and Jennifer Hudson. Bishme's design aesthetic is a unique blend of avant-garde with a touch of streetwear. Recently, Bishme suffered the loss of his sister to cancer and he's dedicating his comeback to her memory.

Johnathan "Kayne" Gillaspie, 43

Nashville, TN

Season 3

Johnathan "Kayne" Gillaspie, a Nashville native, is a renowned fashion designer who specializes in creating dramatic and elevated evening gowns. Since his appearance on season 3, Kayne has designed gowns for several celebrity clients, including Reba McEntire, Elle King and Naomi Judd. Today, his clothing line has expanded with his gowns selling in 450 retail stores. In addition, he's launched a line of children's gowns for petite royalty. Although he's in an amazing space overall, Kayne wants to break free from being labeled as the "pageant designer" and be taken seriously as an artist.

Mila Hermanovski, 53

Los Angeles, CA

Season 7

Mila Hermanovski made her mark in the fashion world after appearing on season 7 of Project Runway. She established her own self-titled line while continuing her longtime career as a costume designer, working on numerous hit TV shows and movies, including Top Gun: Maverick and the upcoming Barbie movie. Despite the successful trajectory of her brand, Mila decided to retire her line and focus on costume design, which has earned her an Emmy nomination for the hit series Mrs. America. Known for her clean lines, graphic designs and love of black, white, and neutrals, Mila has evolved her style to include a softer aesthetic.

Rami Kashou, 46

Brooklyn, NY

Season 4

Growing up as the son of a former Miss Jordan, Rami Kashou was always destined to be a designer. He's known for his extravagant red carpet looks and has dressed such notable clients as Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Queen Rania of Jordan. Since appearing in season 4, Rami has relocated to New York, where he finds inspiration in his roots and strives to pay homage to his homeland through social impact embroidery design projects that are imbued with personal meaning, reflecting his childhood memories and Palestinian culture. Rami is passionate about designing for real women and using his e-commerce platform and brand to empower women through cultural artistry.

Viktor Luna, 41

Los Angeles, CA

Season 9

Since his initial appearance on season 9, Viktor Luna has established himself as a go-to designer for celebrities, dressing big names such as Jennifer Lopez, Lil' Kim, Laverne Cox and Danielle Brooks. Viktor draws inspiration from a wide variety of sources; from nature to dark fairy tales and sci-fi, he loves creating pieces that combine seemingly disparate elements such as classic patterns with bold colors and silhouettes.

Korto Momolu, 47

Little Rock, AR

Season 5

Korto Momolu draws inspiration from her African roots and incorporates bold colors into her designs. She creates outfits for women of all shapes and sizes who want to make a statement. Since her time on season 5, Korto has designed gowns and looks for personal clients and celebrities such as Mary Steenburgen, Jill Scott and Miss Universe Leila Lopes. She also has an eco-friendly jewelry line and designed the uniforms for the Walton family's Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. She's a mother of two, with her daughter heading off to college and her 9-year-old son keeping her busy.

Nora Pagel, 39

Metuchen, NJ

Season 1

Nora Pagel made her debut in the first season of Project Runway at just 21, unaware of the cultural phenomenon that lay ahead. She holds a degree in fashion design from Pratt Institute and has a background in fine arts. Today, she's the creative director of Authentic Lifestyle Products in New York, advising and creating products for private and branded label apparel companies. Nora has collaborated with such major companies as Champion Athletics, Target, Kenneth Cole and Kendall + Kylie. She now resides in a New Jersey suburb with her husband and two children. Almost two decades since her first appearance in the workroom, Nora returns to the show to showcase her ability to create stunning runway looks.

Kara Saun, 44

Los Angeles, CA

Season 1

Kara Saun, an OG from season 1, is a force to be reckoned with. Over the years, she's achieved remarkable success in film and television. Most recently, she was the costume designer for the first three films of Disney's hit musical franchise The Descendants, as well as serving as the fashion/creative consultant for Disney's consumer products for all three films. Kara's designs have also graced the red carpet, with such celebrities as Zendaya, Zoe Saldana, Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg among those who have worn her creations. Despite her professional accomplishments, Kara, known as the Fashion Fairy Godmother, is most proud of her charity work, which she calls "artivism," the intersection of art and social/environmental activism.

Hester Sunshine, 38

Brooklyn, NY

Season 17

After Hester Sunshine's appearance on season 17, their brand exploded, including a partnership with Meow Wolf and the launch of their clothing brand, Hesta. Their priority is creating size-inclusive, nonbinary clothes that flatter the human form and make everyone feel beautiful. They recently showcased their designs at New York Fashion Week and featured punk rock, avant garde-inspired creations for those who embrace nonconformity. Hester returns to the runway with predominantly agender designs, hoping to use the all-star win to bring nonbinary fashion to the forefront of the industry.

Anna Zhou, 33

San Francisco, CA

Season 19

Since her debut on the show last season, Anna delivered her most amazing design yet: a baby boy! Currently balancing motherhood and running her fashion line, ORAZ, Anna has transformed her aesthetic. Pushing past her signature use of stunning gowns in black and white, she now welcomes color while experimenting with glitter and blush hues. She's excited for a second chance and to win the judges over with her fresh aesthetic and enhanced confidence. Her hope is that when other Asian designers see her back on the show it will inspire them to persevere and always work hard for their dreams.

Project Runway season 20 returns with a special two-part premiere, starting Thursday, June 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with episode streaming next day on Peacock.

