Tough look. There was a tense moment on Thursday's Project Runway when the judges were critiquing designers' looks, which were made to outfit host and model Karlie Kloss in Paris for a CFDA event.

"Tyler, I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere, honestly," judge Brandon Maxwell told contestant Tyler Neasloney of his creation.

"Not even to dinner with the Kushners?" Tyler replied.

The moment caused Karlie's mouth to drop open as the contestant referenced her husband, Joshua Kushner, and his family, which includes brother Jared Kushner, the husband of Ivanka Trump and son-in-law to President Donald Trump.

Tyler's question caused fellow designers, who were safe in the backroom to gasp, saying, "No, no, no," and cursing.

In response to Tyler saying, "That's your husband!" a stone-faced Karlie then said, "Um, I was going to Paris, keep it to the challenge. You may not know, but I know. I know that this is not what I asked for. The fabrics are poor choices. I think they look cheap. The pockets are kind of ill-placed. And if this is your aesthetic, then that's that. But this was about my aesthetic and the influence of my stylist. You really missed the mark here on all accounts."

one of the #ProjectRunway designers invoked "The Kushners" last night while defending his design and this is the face Karlie Kloss made.



He was then eliminated from the show pic.twitter.com/KefAGTV0v5 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 3, 2020

The brutal critique left fellow contestant Geoffrey Mac declaring, "I'm going to throw up. Literally, might be sick."

Tyler was eliminated from the show after that episode, but the moment got a life of its own on Twitter:

“Not even dinner with the Kushners? That’s your husband!” At that very moment everyone knew Tyler was OUT #ProjectRunwaypic.twitter.com/sDfLn24Wsd — GMB (@ThaBink) January 3, 2020

#ProjectRunway TYLER FOR THE WIN WITH THE KUSHNER COMMENT, bad clothes be damned!!!! — WaitingForRoarke (@lolshannon71) January 3, 2020

To be fair... if you cringe when you hear your husband's family name, aren't they kind of fair game?#ProjectRunway — You Already Know (@napriest425) January 3, 2020

“Not even to dinner with the Kushners” oh snap Karli did not like that #ProjectRunwaypic.twitter.com/dWSzPkQ12R — Tay-lor (@TaylorReneWitch) January 3, 2020

Karlie mostly keeps mum about her relationship with Joshua and the Kushner family, though he does feature often on her social media. In early December, she shared a hugging photo with her man on Instagram, captioning it with a simple heart emoji.

