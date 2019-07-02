Karlie Kloss is opening up about her departure from Victoria's Secret.

The 26-year-old model suddenly stopped modeling for the lingerie brand in 2017, offering no explanation, but now, she's speaking out. In a new interview with Vogue, Kloss, who enrolled in New York University's Gallatin School to study feminist theory in 2015, said she learned that VS didn't align with her new feminist views.

"The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria's Secret was I didn’t feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful," she tells the magazine. "I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image I put out to the world."

Karlie Kloss walks her last Victoria's Secret runway in Shanghai, China, in 2017. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

The model, who's now begun her foray in television as the new host of Project Runway, admits her career views have changed a lot -- and says she was "fearful" she would lose a job if she said she didn't want to do something.

"But I did not lose out on jobs. If anything, the more I exercised the power of my voice, the more I earned respect from my peers. And I earned more respect for myself," she adds. "Only now do I have the confidence to stand tall -- all 6ft 2in of me -- and know the power of my voice."

