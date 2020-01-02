TV

'Project Runway' Sneak Peek: Karlie Kloss Surprises Designers With High-Pressure Challenge (Exclusive)

By Brice Sander‍
Celebrity stylist Karla Welch and Karlie Kloss on Bravo's 'Project Runway.'
Bravo

The pressure is on, on Bravo’s Project Runway.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s all-new episode, mentor Christian Siriano surprises the designers directly after their last runway -- someone even cries out, "Oh god, you’re back!" -- to let them know host Karlie Kloss is waiting for them with a “special guest” on the runway. That guest is Karlie's stylist, Karla Welch, who also dresses A-listers like Sarah Paulson, Justin Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross.

"I brought Karla here for a reason," Karlie announces to the designers. "In a couple of months, I’m attending a CFDA event in Paris and I need your help creating the perfect look."

The CFDA is the Council of Fashion Designers of America, a non-profit organization focused on developing American design talent through scholarships and other programs. In fact, part of the prize package for Project Runway is a "career-changing mentorship" with the organization.

"This is an amazing, magical moment as a designer," contestant Nancy Volpe-Beringer remarks. "One, it's Karlie. Two, it's in Paris. Three, it's for the CFDA? That's the trifecta."

Check it out here:

Project Runway airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

