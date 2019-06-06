The Project Runway designers are putting blood, sweat and tears into their finale looks… literally.

ET has your exclusive first look at the penultimate episode of the season, where the designers are putting finishing touches on their finale collections back in New York City. The final four left in the competition are Bishme Cromartie, Gary "Garo Sparo" Spampinato, Sebastian Grey and Hester Sunshine… and Hester seems to be feeling the pressure the most. While running one of her garments through the sewing machine, the 34-year-old accidentally catches her nail in the needle and sews through her finger!

Check out the clip below and, warning to the squeamish, while there’s no blood… it is a scary moment:

Project Runway airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

