Celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who counts Justin Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sarah Paulson as part of her star-studded clientele, has teamed up with Express.

The Express x karla capsule, the first of a two-collection series, launched on Wednesday and it's the epitome of cool and minimalist. Brimming with a gorgeous neutral color palette, the range offers both basics and trend pieces that can be worn for various occasions. Our favorites include a scoop neck tank dress that can easily be dressed up or down, a tied utility jumpsuit and a boxy menswear-inspired shirt to pair with denim or a skirt.

The best part? Prices range from $20 to $128, so you're basically being dressed by one of Hollywood's biggest stylists without the A-list prices.

Shop ET Style's picks from the collection, ahead.

