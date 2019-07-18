Justin Bieber & Tracee Ellis Ross' Stylist Launches the Coolest Collection That Won't Break the Bank
Celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who counts Justin Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sarah Paulson as part of her star-studded clientele, has teamed up with Express.
The Express x karla capsule, the first of a two-collection series, launched on Wednesday and it's the epitome of cool and minimalist. Brimming with a gorgeous neutral color palette, the range offers both basics and trend pieces that can be worn for various occasions. Our favorites include a scoop neck tank dress that can easily be dressed up or down, a tied utility jumpsuit and a boxy menswear-inspired shirt to pair with denim or a skirt.
The best part? Prices range from $20 to $128, so you're basically being dressed by one of Hollywood's biggest stylists without the A-list prices.
Shop ET Style's picks from the collection, ahead.
Express x karla Scoop Neck Midi Tank Dress, $60
Express x karla Sash Tie Utility Jumpsuit, $88
Express x karla Short Sleeve Menswear Shirt, $50
Express x karla Double Breasted Linen-Blend Blazer, $128
