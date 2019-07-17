Amazon Prime Day 2019: Shop Remaining Fashion Deals From Apple, Alo Yoga, J.Crew & More!
Amazon Prime Day is over, but that doesn't mean all the discounts are gone.
There are still a lot of deals left over to take advantage of (before they really end) across many fashion categories including clothing, accessories, menswear and tech, and ET Style has combed through the best remaining sales so you don't have to.
Highlights include Apple AirPods, Alo Yoga leggings and the metallic Loeffler Randall mules.
Here's your last chance to score can't-miss post-Prime Day deals.
Shop remaining Amazon deals:
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case,
$200 $170
Keepsake The Label Abound Plunging Long Dress, 31% off
Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Legging,
$82 $55 (worn by Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian)
Alo Yoga Bind Fitted Bra Tank, Up to 27% off (worn by Lucy Hale)
Adidas Core18 Training Top, Up to 38% off
Core 10 Mesh Spaghetti Strap Workout Tank,
$19 $17
BalanceFrom Non-Slip Yoga Mat,
$15 $13
Loeffler Randall Penny Heeled Sandal,
$395 $178
Rebecca Taylor Drop Waist Dress, Up to 50% off
Herschel Supply Co. Little America Backpack,
$100 $77
Levi's Men's Trucker Jacket, Up to 61% off
J.Crew Mercantile Short-Sleeve Printed Shirt,
$40 $37
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones,
$300 $160
Amazon Echo Dot,
$50 $25
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Shop Our Picks of the Best Fashion and Beauty Deals
Non-Prime Day Fashion & Beauty Sales to Also Shop: Target, Macy's & More!
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Lady Gaga's Beauty Brand Available for Pre-Order
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Beauty Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Celebrity Brands on Sale -- Kristen Bell, Kobe Bryant, JoJo Siwa & More!