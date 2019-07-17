Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Shop Remaining Fashion Deals From Apple, Alo Yoga, J.Crew & More!

By Amy Lee‍
Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals
Amazon Prime Day is over, but that doesn't mean all the discounts are gone. 

There are still a lot of deals left over to take advantage of (before they really end) across many fashion categories including clothing, accessories, menswear and tech, and ET Style has combed through the best remaining sales so you don't have to. 

Highlights include Apple AirPods, Alo Yoga leggings and the metallic Loeffler Randall mules. 

Here's your last chance to score can't-miss post-Prime Day deals. 

Shop remaining Amazon deals: 

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $200 $170

Keepsake The Label Abound Plunging Long Dress
Keepsake The Label Abound Plunging Long Dress, 31% off 

Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrushed Leggings
Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Legging, $82 $55 (worn by Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian) 

Alo Yoga bind fitted bra tank
Alo Yoga Bind Fitted Bra Tank, Up to 27% off (worn by Lucy Hale) 

Adidas Core18 Training Top
Adidas Core18 Training Top, Up to 38% off

Core 10 Mesh Spaghetti Strap Workout Tank
Core 10 Mesh Spaghetti Strap Workout Tank, $19 $17

BalanceForm Non-Slip Yoga Mat
BalanceFrom Non-Slip Yoga Mat, $15 $13

Loeffler Randall Penny Heeled Sandal
Loeffler Randall Penny Heeled Sandal, $395 $178 

Rebecca Taylor Drop Waist Dress
Rebecca Taylor Drop Waist Dress, Up to 50% off

 

Herschel Supply Co. Little America Backpack
Herschel Supply Co. Little America Backpack, $100 $77 

Levi's Men's Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Trucker Jacket, Up to 61% off

J.Crew Mercantile Short-Sleeve Printed Shirt
J.Crew Mercantile Short-Sleeve Printed Shirt, $40 $37

 

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $300 $160

Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon Echo Dot, $50 $25

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

