Amazon Prime Day is over, but that doesn't mean all the discounts are gone.

There are still a lot of deals left over to take advantage of (before they really end) across many fashion categories including clothing, accessories, menswear and tech, and ET Style has combed through the best remaining sales so you don't have to.

Highlights include Apple AirPods, Alo Yoga leggings and the metallic Loeffler Randall mules.

Here's your last chance to score can't-miss post-Prime Day deals.

Shop remaining Amazon deals:

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Legging, $82 $55 (worn by Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian)

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Sign up for ET's newsletter! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Shop Our Picks of the Best Fashion and Beauty Deals

Non-Prime Day Fashion & Beauty Sales to Also Shop: Target, Macy's & More!

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Lady Gaga's Beauty Brand Available for Pre-Order

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Beauty Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Celebrity Brands on Sale -- Kristen Bell, Kobe Bryant, JoJo Siwa & More!