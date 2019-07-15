Celebrities are getting in on Amazon Prime Day 2019!

Deals on brands founded or backed by our favorite A-listers like Taylor Swift, Jessica Alba, Jaden Smith and Mark Wahlberg are already available to shop now through the two-day summer sale extravaganza.

Discounts include savings on Swift's exclusive merchandise for her new album, Lover, Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty makeup and skincare, Wahlberg's Performance Inspired protein powders and so many more.

Shop all the star-studded Prime Day deals you can't miss below.

Score the pop star's two Amazon-exclusive merchandise bundles, inspired by her new album, Lover.

Amazon

Amazon

Natural makeup and skincare products from the actress' beauty line.

Amazon

Amazon

Protein powders, pre- and post-workout formulas, bars and snacks and vitamins and supplements.

Amazon

Sustainably sourced spring water flavored from organic fruit.

Amazon

Body care essentials, including deodorant, shampoo, conditioner and bar soap.

Amazon

Exclusive products from clothing to roller skates.

Amazon

2-in-1 transforming hoodie and plushie for kids.

Amazon

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Beauty Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Fashion Deals: Shop the Best Shoes, Clothing and More!

Amazon Prime Day Concert: How to Watch Taylor Swift Perform