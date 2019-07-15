Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Celebrity Brands on Sale -- Taylor Swift, Jessica Alba & More!

By Amy Lee‍
Taylor Swift, Lover
Republic Records

Celebrities are getting in on Amazon Prime Day 2019

Deals on brands founded or backed by our favorite A-listers like Taylor Swift, Jessica Alba, Jaden Smith and Mark Wahlberg are already available to shop now through the two-day summer sale extravaganza. 

Discounts include savings on Swift's exclusive merchandise for her new album, Lover, Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty makeup and skincare, Wahlberg's Performance Inspired protein powders and so many more. 

Shop all the star-studded Prime Day deals you can't miss below. 

Taylor's Swift 'Lover' Merch

Score the pop star's two Amazon-exclusive merchandise bundles, inspired by her new album, Lover

Taylor Swift Exclusive Lover Bundle
Amazon

Exclusive Lover Bundle with Cap, $104 $60

taylor swift Exclusive Lover Bundle with straw
Amazon

Exclusive Lover Bundle with Straw, $109 $70

Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty

Natural makeup and skincare products from the actress' beauty line. 

Honest Beauty magic beauty balm
Amazon

Magic Beauty Balm, $13 $10

Honest Beauty vitamin c radiance serum
Amazon

Vitamin C Radiance Serum, $26 $20 

Mark Wahlberg's Inspired Performance 

Protein powders, pre- and post-workout formulas, bars and snacks and vitamins and supplements.   

Performance Inspired whey protein
Amazon

Nutrition Performance Whey Protein, $31 $25

Jaden Smith's JUST Water 

Sustainably sourced spring water flavored from organic fruit.  

Just Water citrus pack
Amazon

Infused Citrus Variety Pack, $24 $18

Kobe Bryant's Art of Sport 

Body care essentials, including deodorant, shampoo, conditioner and bar soap. 

Art of Sport deodorant
Amazon

Deodorant Clear Stick 2-Pack. $17 $14

JoJo Siwa Merchandise

Exclusive products from clothing to roller skates. 

Jojo Siwa red bow hoodie
Amazon

Girls' Little Big Bow Hoodie, $35 $25 

Cubcoats with Hilary Duff 

2-in-1 transforming hoodie and plushie for kids. 

Cubcoats bori the bear
Amazon

Bori The Bear, $45 $32

Deal Ended: This Saves Lives Granola Snack Bar 12 Variety Pack, $23 $19 

Deal Ended: DemerBox Waterproof, Portable, and Rugged Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker, $349 $280

