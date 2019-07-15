Amazon Prime Day 2019: Celebrity Brands on Sale -- Taylor Swift, Jessica Alba & More!
Celebrities are getting in on Amazon Prime Day 2019!
Deals on brands founded or backed by our favorite A-listers like Taylor Swift, Jessica Alba, Jaden Smith and Mark Wahlberg are already available to shop now through the two-day summer sale extravaganza.
Discounts include savings on Swift's exclusive merchandise for her new album, Lover, Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty makeup and skincare, Wahlberg's Performance Inspired protein powders and so many more.
Shop all the star-studded Prime Day deals you can't miss below.
Taylor's Swift 'Lover' Merch
Score the pop star's two Amazon-exclusive merchandise bundles, inspired by her new album, Lover.
Exclusive Lover Bundle with Cap,
$104 $60
Exclusive Lover Bundle with Straw,
$109 $70
Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty
Natural makeup and skincare products from the actress' beauty line.
Magic Beauty Balm,
$13 $10
Vitamin C Radiance Serum,
$26 $20
Mark Wahlberg's Inspired Performance
Protein powders, pre- and post-workout formulas, bars and snacks and vitamins and supplements.
Nutrition Performance Whey Protein,
$31 $25
Jaden Smith's JUST Water
Sustainably sourced spring water flavored from organic fruit.
Infused Citrus Variety Pack,
$24 $18
Kobe Bryant's Art of Sport
Body care essentials, including deodorant, shampoo, conditioner and bar soap.
Deodorant Clear Stick 2-Pack.
$17 $14
JoJo Siwa Merchandise
Exclusive products from clothing to roller skates.
Girls' Little Big Bow Hoodie,
$35 $25
Cubcoats with Hilary Duff
2-in-1 transforming hoodie and plushie for kids.
Bori The Bear,
$45 $32
Deal Ended:
This Saves Lives Granola Snack Bar 12 Variety Pack, $23 $19
Deal Ended:
DemerBox Waterproof, Portable, and Rugged Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker, $349 $280
