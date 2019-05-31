Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Beauty Deals

It's never too early to prep for Amazon Prime Day!

For one of the biggest sales of the year, Amazon releases thousands of deals for Prime members across departments as the ultimate online shopping event.

The exact dates and details on Prime Day have yet to be released, but we're counting down and getting ready for the sale extravaganza based on what happened last year.

And although Amazon is known for its discounts on electronics (especially its own range of products like Echo and Fire tablets), the site also carries an expansive range of skincare and makeup from brands like L'Oreal Paris, Sunday Riley, Clarisonic, Anastasia Beverly Hills and more.

Ahead, catch up on what you need to know about Prime Day so far, and check back as we update you with more information on the sales as we get them.

When Is Prime Day?

While Amazon hasn't dropped the dates yet, Prime Day usually falls mid-July. Last year, it started in the afternoon on July 16 and ended in the early morning on July 18 for a total of 36 hours. Amazon usually announces the dates a few weeks prior.

Do I Need to be a Prime Member?

Yes, Prime Day sales are only accessible to Prime members. Learn more about the membership and sign up here for a 30-day free trial. You can shop not only on your desktop and mobile, but also on the Amazon app, where you can bookmark favorites, and on Alexa-compatible devices.

Will There Be Pre-Sale Items?

Although we won't know the deals until the day of, last year Amazon released exclusive one-day countdown deals leading up to the big day.

We also suggest keeping an eye out on other retailers who drop big sales in conjunction with Prime Day. Last year, Target launched one-day online sales, Nordstrom kicked off their annual early-access anniversary sale and Forever 21 had a "Black Friday in July" event.

We'll keep you posted on these limited-time discounts as they roll out, but in the meantime, shop current deals below.

