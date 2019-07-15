Lady Gaga's new beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, is now available for pre-order.

Amazon Prime members can now add the first three makeup products from Haus Labs to cart on Amazon, starting today on Prime Day, and on the brand's site, HausLabs.com. And we have a feeling they're going to sell out quick!

Those who do not have Prime membership can pre-order on Amazon after Prime Day ends on Tuesday. Products will ship in September when the line officially launches.

Last week, the line unveiled the three items -- RIP Lip Liner, Le Riot Lip Gloss and Glam Attack all-over liquid shimmer powder -- on its official Instagram account, housed in sleek black packaging.

In celebration of the pre-order, Gaga will be appearing in a live video, where she will speak on the creative process of the line and demonstrate the products with Haus Laboratories' Global Artistry Director (and Gaga's longtime makeup artist), Sarah Tanno. The livestream will start at 3 p.m. PST on Amazon Live.

