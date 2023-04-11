BravoCon Heads to Las Vegas for Third Annual Convention in November

Viva Las Vegas!

BravoCon is heading to Sin City for its third annual convention. The iconic fan experience, which celebrates all things Bravo, will run November 3-5, 2023 at the Caesars Forum, which will serve as the epicenter for the ultra-exclusive weekend.

While the convention has been held at New York City's Javits Center for the last two years, after a record-breaking BravoCon in the fall, Bravo is upping the ante with a wild weekend in Vegas.

Promising more VIP experiences and behind-the-scenes access to the best of all things Bravo, the coveted affair will once again bring Bravoholics and Bravolebrities together from around the world for a series of epic events, unfiltered moments, jaw-dropping revelations and lifelong connections.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will also bring the Clubhouse to life under the city's neon lights.

"BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan," Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal said in a press release Tuesday. "In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet."

Those interested in attending BravoCon can book hotels now with exclusive rates at Caesars Palace, Harrah's and The Linq. Fans can also find updates about the annual convention by going to BravoTV.com.

The event has been long anticipated since launching in 2019 with monumental success. Bravo, which skipped the 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced in May 2021 that the event would return later that fall, only to have to postpone the event to 2022 following the rise in COVID-19 cases again.

ET spoke to Cohen at last year's event who talked all things Bravo, particularly the many cast shake-ups in the Real Housewives world.

"I think the key to the success of this thing, that it’s been going for 16 years, is that we take people out, we put people in, and we try to keep it fresh," Cohen said of the long-running franchise.

For more Bravo news, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Harry Hamlin Reacts to Wife Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Drama

Ashley Darby Talks Luke Gulbranson Texts and Her 'Sexual Awakening'

Andy Cohen Offers 'Housewives' State of the Union After BravoCon

Andy Cohen Says Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Is a 'Top 10' of All Time for Bravo This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery