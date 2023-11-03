BravoCon kicked off its third annual conference Friday in Las Vegas, where fans can lay eyes on their favorite Bravo-lebrities and much of the conversation revolves around which one will make earth-shattering news. And that's exactly where Andy Cohen, the unofficial king of the Bravo universe, wants the focus to remain this weekend.

Speaking to ET in Las Vegas, the 55-year-old Bravo host and network honcho touched on a very unexpected conversation that is happening about this universe outside the fandom, largely spearheaded by former Bravo celebrity Bethenny Frankel, who has voiced in boisterous fashion the push for the unionization of reality TV.

Though he never overtly addressed the topic, Cohen says this weekend is about celebrating the network's countless shows and stars who bring joy to the fans.

"You know what I'm doing, I am focusing on the joy that these shows bring people and everyone here is so happy and they're happy to embrace our 170 Bravo-lebrities that are here, that are happy to be here and embrace the shows themselves," Cohen tells ET's Brice Sander. "So, that's really where I'm at. I'm in a place where I'm living my joy, like Oprah."

The topic comes on the heels of Frankel speaking to Vanity Fair just days ago about the reckoning that's rocking Bravo. But prior to that piece, Frankel has been vocal about reality TV stars forming a union and going on strike. In an August episode of Team Coco's Literally! With Rob Lowe, the former Real Housewives of New York City star shared insights into the world behind the camera, shedding light on the struggles faced by reality TV cast members who often take personal risks by sharing their unfiltered voices. She emphasized that the genre needs a union to protect the rights and well-being of its participants.

"I can tell you with great certainty that everyone at Bravo likely despises me, including Andy Cohen, because it's very personal and because they have to protect the realm," Frankel said, acknowledging the controversial nature of her efforts.

But she's adamant in her efforts, even if she would no longer reap the benefits.

"What we need is, we need a union -- not meaning me, I'm not even doing it anymore -- meaning, that genre needs a union because those people aren't even reading other people's words. They're taking such risks by being their own voice," Frankel explained. "And right now, during this strike, they're going to be the ones that everybody goes to for cheap labor."

Whatever the case, there's no denying the immense success in the Bravo universe, which has paved the way for this weekend's festivities.

"It's all about the fan interaction this weekend," Cohen says. "And I'm just looking forward to meeting people. I was just in the green room with Lindsay [Hubbard] and Ariana [Madix} and Shereé [Whitfield] and Wendy Osefo and Adriana [de Moura] from Miami. So, it's the crazy combinations of people, that's why we love this universe."

BravoCon continues Saturday and Sunday in Las Vegas.

