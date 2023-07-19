Against the backdrop of the ongoing actors' and writers' strikes, Bethenny Frankel has one question -- "Why isn't reality TV on strike?"

The former Real Housewives of New York City star posed the question Wednesday in one of her trademark sound-off posts, in which she shared that, during her first season on the hit Bravo show, she earned a paltry $7,250.

"Hollywood is on strike. Entertainers are fighting for residuals, and no one will promote anything. Why isn't reality TV on strike?" she asked. "I got paid $7,250 for my first season of reality TV and people are still watching those episodes."

"We've always been the losers, the 'I’m up here, you’re down here’ to the actresses and actors," she continued. "During the last writer’s strike we’re providing all the entertainment, and that’s when really the gold rush of reality TV started. So, I myself have generated millions and millions of dollars in advertising and online impressions being on reality TV and have never made a single residual. So, either I’m missing something or we’re getting screwed too."

Frankel then roped in Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, The Bachlor's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County's Lauren Conrad to further drive home her point, that fans can still, to this day, watch their shows and generate millions of eyeballs. And yet, they're not seeing a dime from all those reruns.

"It just occurred to me, everyone is talking about actors and we don’t get paid s**t," Frankel added.

Over on her Instagram Story, Frankel answered a question from a fan, who asked if the Kardashians should keep earning residuals even though they're billionaires.

"Yeah, you don't get to count their money. It’s supply and demand," Frankel explained. "If people wanna buy their product they should still get paid. If you keep buying lip gloss should Kylie [Jenner] still get paid? If you keep buying shapes wear, should Kim [Kardashian] get paid? So, if you keep watching their content, yeah, they should still get paid to the end of time. That’s business, ladies and gentlemen. You may not like it. You may not like if Tom Cruise makes $50 million a movie. But you go to see the movie. It’s supply and demand, very basic business."

Hollywood's practically come to a screeching halt ever since the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), which represent more than 160,000 film and television actors, officially went on strike on July 14 after they were unable to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios and streamers by the July 12 deadline.

Because of this, nearly all productions in Hollywood have been forced to shut down, which has already had an immediate impact in the industry with canceled premieres, axed publicity tours, delayed projects and abandoned sets.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike in May after it failed to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios over fair compensation.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bethenny Frankel Sounds Off on Meghan Markle and Reality TV in a Game of Sip or Spill (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Bethenny Frankel Says Andy Cohen Told Her to Marry Her Ex Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin Reunite For the First Time in 13 Years

Kathy Hilton, Bethenny Frankel Address Kyle Richards' Marriage Woes

Related Gallery