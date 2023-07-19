Bethenny Frankel is claiming Andy Cohen told her to marry ex-husband Jason Hoppy, which she says was the "worst idea in history."

While speaking with Jill Zarin on the latest episode of her Just B podcast, the former Real Housewives of New York City star briefly mentioned her ex.

"Andy told me to marry Jason, so, there we go," Frankel told Zarin. "F**king worst idea in history."

In a 2021 episode of her podcast, the 52-year-old SkinnyGirl founder also touched on why her marriage didn't work out.

"I ended up marrying someone who was just a regular person, who seemed like they could handle all of what’s going on with me, and being in reality television," she explained. "And I was sort of proud of myself for just marrying someone who had a simple life, and they didn’t come from much, and so they would never want anything from me."

Frankel said she initially didn’t want a prenup prior to marrying Hoppy because she thought the idea of having one was "embarrassing" and "awkward."

"I’m trusting and I just don’t want to deal with this, and it was embarrassing. The word 'prenup' was embarrassing to me. It’s uncomfortable, it’s awkward. A contract when you get married? It’s an uncomfortable, awkward concept," she noted.

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy arrive at their hotel after their wedding at Four Seasons Restaurant on March 28, 2010 in New York City. James Devaney/WireImage

In March 2021, Frankel’s rep confirmed to ET that she and Hoppy were legally divorced, The former couple, who share a daughter, 13-year-old Bryn, got married in 2010 and announced their separation two years later.

Though some people were under the impression that Frankel and Hoppy's divorce was finalized in 2016, the reality TV star revealed she was still legally married in both August 2019 and September 2020.

Frankel's divorce came amid news that she was engaged to film producer and real estate developer Paul Bernon. She was spotted wearing a massive ring on that finger in paparazzi photos, and also flashed the sparkler on Instagram.

Frankel and Bernon, meanwhile, split in October 2020 after two years of dating, but sparked reconciliation rumors around the time of their engagement when they were seen holding hands. The pair confirmed they were back together on Valentine's Day 2021 by sharing posts to Instagram.

Speaking about wedding planning to ET in March 2022, Frankel said the pair were in no rush to head down the aisle.

