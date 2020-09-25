Bethenny Frankel Reveals She's Still Married to Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel has some shocking news. The 49-year-old reality star appeared on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and revealed her surprising marital status.

The topic came up when Cohen asked if Frankel and her beau, Paul Bernon, who she's been dating since 2018, have considered tying the knot.

"I'm still married," Frankel answered, in reference to her ex, Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares a 10-year-old daughter, Bryn.

The former couple got married in 2010 and announced their separation two years later. Though some people were under the impression that Frankel and Hoppy's divorce was finalized in 2016, the former Real Housewives of New York City star revealed she was still legally married in August 2019.

Last year, Hoppy's lawyer, Robert Wallack, confirmed to ET that his client and Frankel were still "technically married," before claiming that Frankel's lawyers were holding up the divorce.

Around the same time her marital status first came to light, Frankel announced she was leaving RHONY after being part of the show on-and-off since 2008.

As for whether Frankel would ever return to RHONY, she has some conditions that need to be met for her to even consider it.

"I don't know. If you get my gate code and there's a Brink's truck full of a lot of cash," she quipped to Cohen. "... Who knows? I have a different career now as a result of not being on, just different opportunities do come because of it. It would have to be a different show. I have had ideas."

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Frankel earlier this week, and while she didn't bring up her boyfriend, she did talk about her and Hoppy's daughter having more of a social media presence these days. In the past, Frankel has covered up her daughter's face on posts with emojis.

Awww we love a rare Bryn sighting. She’s gotten so big! #RHONYpic.twitter.com/ZYbgWk0ZzR — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) September 25, 2020

"Once in a while she'll jump in a picture and wants to be a part of the program. ...She likes dancing on TikTok," she shared. "I spend every waking moment that I can with her. We are glued to each other. We are just quarantine partners, we are best friends, we just live for each other. I just devour her because I know that it's got an expiration date. I hope it doesn't and it'll be a different relationship. It's just the best relationship you can possibly have. It's so amazing."



