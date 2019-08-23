Bethenny Frankel Reveals She's Still Legally Married to Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel keeps on shocking Real Housewives of New York fans.

The 48-year-old reality star recently exited the series ahead of its upcoming 12th season, which came as a surprise given that the fan favorite has been part of the Bravo hit since 2008, though she left in 2010 before rejoining in 2015. On Friday, she tweeted a message for her former castmates that also revealed her marriage status.

"To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married...that’s how crazy this ride is," she wrote. "You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo @ramonasinger @CountessLuann@TinsleyMortimer @SonjatMorgan @dorindamedley."

Frankel is currently dating Paul Bernon, but the two are not married. It turns out that she is still legally married to her estranged husband, Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares her 9-year-old daughter, Bryn. In a statement to ET, Hoppy's lawyer, Robert Wallack, says, "Jason and Bethenny are still technically married."

Wallack also claims that it's Frankel's lawyers who have been holding up the divorce.

"While Jason has been pushing for years to have the judge sign the divorce judgment, it’s Bethenny’s lawyers who’ve objected," the statement continues.

ET has reached out to Frankel's lawyers for comment.

Frankel and Hoppy separated after two years of marriage in December 2012, and it was previously thought that their divorce was finalized in July 2016. Hoppy’s attorney, Bernard Clair, told ET at the time that the couple’s split has "finally been resolved" and that Hoppy was "thrilled that this chapter of his life is over."

Of course, Frankel and Hoppy's split hasn't been amicable. Hoppy was arrested in January 2017 and charged with harassment in the first degree and stalking in the fourth degree for allegedly contacting Frankel numerous times via email and FaceTime, and making verbal threats toward her. In October 2017, he eventually accepted a plea deal that stipulated that if he abides by the order of protection and has no arrests for six months, the case will be dismissed and sealed. Two months later, Frankel sued Hoppy for full custody of Bryn.

Meanwhile, two sources connected to the RHONY cast tell ET that Frankel's recent exit from the show was a shock to the other cast members. The two sources claim that the cast members were not given a head's up that Frankel was exiting the show and found out about it in the press.

In a statement to ET about her departure, Frankel said she was exploring her next chapter.

"It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women," the statement read. "With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence, and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come."

For more, watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Leah McSweeney Joins 'RHONY' Following Bethenny Frankel's Exit

'RHONY' Cast Shocked by Bethenny Frankel's Sudden Exit

Bethenny Frankel Leaving 'Real Housewives of New York City'

Related Gallery