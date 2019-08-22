There's a new housewife joining the ladies of New York City!

A source tells ET that Leah McSweeney is the newest cast member to join The Real Housewives of New York City. The 36-year-old NY native is a mother, entrepreneur, and the founder of street wear brand Married to the Mob. ET reached out to the network but Bravo doesn’t comment on casting.

The source adds that, "Leah is a friend of Tinsley [Mortimer's] and the two have already filmed a workout scene together."

It's not certain if she's going to be a friend on the show or a full-time housewife, but definitely one to keep our eye on.

The news comes a day after Bethenny Frankel announced that she would be departing the Bravo series ahead of its 12th season.

"I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter. It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women," she told ET in a statement. "With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence, and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come."

Two sources connected to the RHONY cast told ET on Wednesday that Frankel's exit from the show was a shock to the other cast members. The two sources claimed that the cast members were not given a heads-up that she was exiting the show and found out about it in the press.

According to the two sources, filming for season 12 got underway on Wednesday, with one source calling Frankel's exit, "blindsiding." Another source told ET that some RHONY cast members, including Ramona Singer, were busy filming the show Wednesday night.

Last week, Luann de Lesseps hinted at a new cast member while on The Michelle Collins Show. "I think they already cast somebody else. Can't tell you who but I think they did," she teased, adding, "I can't tell you sweetheart. I don't know that much about the person."

In a statement to ET, de Lesseps addressed Frankel departure saying, "It's always sad to see a member of the housewives family go, especially a fellow OG. Bethenny and I have had our ups and downs, I choose to remember the ups. I wish her nothing but the best moving forward."

For more on Frankel's exit watch the video above.

