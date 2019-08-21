Bethenny Frankel Leaving 'Real Housewives of New York City'

Bethenny Frankel is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of New York City.

The 48-year-old Bravo star is exiting the series ahead of its upcoming 12th season and has decided to explore the "next chapter" in her life, which includes her family, philanthropic endeavors and production partnership with Mark Burnett, according to Frankel. ET has reached out to Frankel and Bravo's reps for comment.

"I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter," Frankel told Variety in a statement on Wednesday. "It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women."

"With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have," she continued. "My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come."

Frankel has been a part of RHONY since 2008, leaving in 2010 before rejoining in 2015. Much of the TV personality's life was featured on the Bravo show, including the death of her on-and-off boyfriend, Dennis Shields. In the season 11 premiere of RHONY in March, Frankel recalled how she discovered that Shields had died.

"Dennis passed away three weeks ago in his apartment," Frankel recounted. "Tyler, his daughter, called me, hysterically crying and she said, 'My dad died this morning.' And I started screaming into the phone."

In the episode, Frankel also shared with her daughter, Bryn Hoppy, her final text message to her late boyfriend: "I love you, Dennis, and I always will. You're the most loving, beautiful man in the whole world and I'm sorry you were in so much pain. Now, you can really sleep."

