Things are blowing up on The Real Housewives of New York City.

The "Bezerkshires" has nothing on RHONY's newest confrontation, as Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps go at it on Wednesday's episode of the Bravo reality series.

In an emotional promo clip, Bethenny hisses her infamous "Life is not a cabaret. It is actually not a cabaret!" at Luann, as the two battle it out across the dinner table. Bethenny unleashes on Luann for not checking in on her after her on-off boyfriend, Dennis Shields, died last year -- and Luann does nothing to calm the situation.

"Every f**king day it's about you! Every f**king second it's about you. 'Oh, because I didn't get a massage.' Because you're an a**hole that didn't even have lunch with us today because you go to look at your own poster!" Bethenny yells from across the table, as the other women get involved.



"You're missing her pain! You're not getting it," Ramona Singer erupts. "This is so sad!"



Bethenny, out of her chair, takes aim at Luann for the drama surrounding her stay in rehab last summer.



"I took weeks of my life for you!" Bethenny screams. "I had lawyers come to your house on a Sunday. I spoke to your kids. I sat outside in your driveway to make sure that you didn't drive your car. You almost crashed the boat and killed your friends! You were running in a field in negligee and had to be taken in cop cars and I made sure that they didn't record it so you didn't ultimately get arrested."



"I was not in a good place," Luann replies.

"You left the f**king rehab that I got you for free two weeks early!" Bethenny says, shooting down Luann's retort that it was just one week, and she had to work. "It was cabaret! You're a sicko! For cabaret you left rehab? I got it for free, you're sick!"

Tensions rise around the table, and Dorinda Medley worries for Bethenny's health.



"I really think Bethenny is having a full-on panic attack and it doesn't have to do just with Lu. She's got a lot on her plate. I don't know how much she's dealt with the whole thing with Dennis, but she can't take the frugality of this bullsh*t anymore," Dorinda tells the camera.

Luann teased her drama with Bethenny during a February interview with ET.

"We have our disagreements, Bethenny and I, you're gonna see some of those happening on the show," Luann teased. "[But] Bethenny has been great to me and helpful in terms of helping through this difficult time in my life, and I really appreciate that, of course."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHONY': Bethenny Frankel and Co-Stars Begin to Turn on Luann de Lesseps (Exclusive)

Why 'RHONY's Bethenny Frankel Had an Emotional Breakdown While Watching 'A Star Is Born' (Exclusive)

Ramona Singer Apologizes to Bethenny Frankel for Drug Comment About Dennis Shields

Related Gallery