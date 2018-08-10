Bethenny Frankel's on-and-off again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, was found dead on Friday, ET can confirm.

The NYPD tells ET that at 9:19 a.m. on Friday morning, units responded to a 911 call at Trump Tower -- 721 5th Ave. -- in New York City. Once inside, a 51-year-old male was discovered unconscious and unresponsive. EMS pronounced him deceased on the scene. Cause of death is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

ET spoke to Frankel, 47, last May after her split with Shields, a financier, earlier that year. At the time, she revealed that had been "really focused on work" following the breakup but was ready to date again, noting that she was "off to the races."

Frankel and Shields' relationship marked The Real Housewives of New York City star's first since her contentious divorce from Jason Hoppy, which was finalized in 2016.

