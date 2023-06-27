Bethenny Frankel is sharing the story behind her engagement, more than two years after fiancé Paul Bernon popped the question.

Frankel took to Instagram over the weekend to share the sweet proposal story, which all went down during a vacation to the Florida Keys in February 2021.

"I never told you my engagement story… on February 12, 2021, during the pandemic, Paul and I went to Little Palm Island, a small private hotel on a Florida island in the Florida Keys. We are homebodies and rarely book a reservation… we like to be free and nimble and not held down to a time or plan. On that night, Paul wanted to make sure we caught the sunset, because the Keys are known for the stunning sunsets," Frankel began.

Sat at a private table on the beach, Frankel shared that Bernon proposed during the romantic dinner. Though she said the "intimate details" of the proposal are private, she promised that everything about it was "beautiful."

She continued, "We went to dinner and he walked me to a beautiful private table on the beach as private and romantic as a fantasy date on 'the bachelor….the intimate details of the story are private but it was a beautiful proposal, in a beautiful setting, with a beautiful ring, to a beautiful man…."

The pair managed to keep news of their engagement under wraps for some time before paparazzi caught sight of the stunning rock on the former Real Housewives of New York City star's finger.

"We kept this to ourselves and months later the paparazzi photographed me in the ocean in Boca Raton of all places, and the story was leaked," Frankel explained. "It was nice to have our secret be our own for months. It just didn’t feel appropriate to us to make an announcement."

She added, gushing over her husband-to-be, "Bryn and I and Biggy Smallz are so lucky to have Paul in our lives. He is a loving, beautiful, generous, kind, funny and smart good man who we love with all of our hearts.#engagement #engagementstory #lovestory #partner #family #isaidyes."

Frankel also shared photos from their trip to Florida, as well as several shots of her stunning engagement ring and their family -- her daughter Bryn, 13, whom she shares with ex Jason Hoppy, and her dog, Biggy Smallz.

The post got lots of love in the comments, including from Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge who wrote, "Beautiful story , Beautiful ring …cheers 🥂 to a Beautiful life together ❤️," and New Jersey's Teresa Guidice who commented, "Beautiful story ❤️❤️."

Bernon also commented on the post, writing, "Love you & 🥜 & 🐶 🐶."

News of Frankel's engagement to the film producer and real estate developer broke in March 2021 not long after it was confirmed that the Skinny Girl founder and Hoppy were officially legally divorced. Hoppy and Frankel got married in 2010 and announced their separation two years later.

Though some people were under the impression that Frankel and Hoppy's divorce was finalized in 2016, the TV personality revealed she was still legally married in both August 2019 and September 2020.

Frankel and Bernon, meanwhile, split in October 2020 after two years of dating, but sparked reconciliation rumors around the time of their engagement, when they were seen holding hands. The pair confirmed they were back together with Valentine's Day 2021 posts on Instagram.

Speaking about wedding planning to ET in March 2022, Frankel said the pair were in no rush to head down the aisle.

"We are happy with where we are. We're honestly just so happy that we're being in the moment," Frankel told ET at the time. "I mean, you know, I'm not a spring chicken, so it's not like we're rushing."

She later joked that the pair were "married already" while appearing on Watch What Happens Live in May 2022, telling host Andy Cohen, "We are married already -- I mean, we’re partners in basically everything."

