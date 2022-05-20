Bethenny Frankel Shares Update on Paul Bernon Engagement, Daughter Bryn After Jason Hoppy Divorce
While Bethenny Frankel has a massive diamond on her finger, a wedding date remains to be seen.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum confirmed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she and fiancé Paul Bernon have not yet set a wedding date, though it doesn't seem to be a priority for the Skinnygirl mogul. In 2021, Frankel confirmed they rekindled their romance after splitting the previous year.
"We are married already -- I mean, we’re partners in basically everything," she told Cohen. While the wait continues for Frankel to head down the aisle again, she and ex Jason Hoppy -- who she was married to for nearly three years before announcing their separation in 2012 -- are officially over after their years-long divorce was finalized in March 2021, her rep confirmed to ET at the time.
When asked where things stand with her and Hoppy co-parenting their 11-year-old daughter, Bryn, Frankel had nothing but praise for her child. "Bryn’s here, she’s happy, she’s in a great school, she’s an artist, she’s free and loved and she’s in a great place," the reality star said.
She and Bryn hit the red carpet at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, where Frankel gave ET's Lauren Zima an update on her and Bernon.
"We are happy with where we are," Frankel said when asked about wedding planning. "We’re honestly just so happy. We’re being in the moment."
