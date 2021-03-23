Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy are legally divorced, her rep confirms to ET. The former couple, who share a daughter, 10-year-old Bryn, got married in 2010 and announced their separation two years later.

Though some people were under the impression that Frankel and Hoppy's divorce was finalized in 2016, the former Real Housewives of New York City star revealed she was still legally married in both August 2019 and September 2020.

Frankel's divorce comes amid news that she is now engaged to film producer and real estate developer Paul Bernon. Over the weekend, Frankel was spotted wearing a massive ring on that finger in photos obtained by Page Six.

ET has reached out to the couple for comment.

Frankel and Bernon split in October 2020 after two years of dating, but sparked reconciliation rumors in February 2021 when they were seen holding hands. The pair confirmed they were back together with Valentine's Day posts on Instagram.

